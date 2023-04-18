If you need a simple, compact tablet for daily tasks, this is the best deal you’re going to find all day. Right now on Woot!, a website owned by Amazon, you can get a refurbished model of the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet for as low as $25. Considering a , this is a great deal. Below, we’ll run through what “refurbished” really means and list all the things this low priced tablet can handle. If you’re already sold by the incredibly low price, just head on over to Woot! and buy it before it’s gone.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire 7 Tablet

Let’s start with defining “refurbished.” This can mean a variety of things. It could simply mean an item that was returned without being used, or an item with a damaged package, or a previously broken item that was repaired in an Amazon factory. Whatever the case is, refurbished products have been checked out by Amazon and are guaranteed to function perfectly fine. The worst they’ll ever get is a scuff in the paint. Most of the time you’d never know that someone else had used them before. They come with a 90-day limited warranty if you do find an issue with the product.

Now to the actual tablet deals themselves. This Amazon Fire 7 tablet is a great device for anyone looking for a compact screen to do casual daily tasks on. As the name implies, it has a seven-inch screen, and it runs at 1024 x 600 resolution. That means you won’t get HD, but since the screen itself is so small it won’t be too noticeable. It has a rear- and forward-facing camera that runs at 720p, so you can have video conferences with friends and family at relatively high resolution. You can choose between 16GB or 32GB of storage (the $25 model has 16GB), and can always use a 512GB microSD to add more storage.

This is probably the cheapest tablet deal you’ll find anywhere on the internet. Even among the cheap Amazon Fire tablet deals we see on Amazon’s regular site, this deal at Woot! stands out as pretty incredible. Grab the Amazon Fire 7 tablet for only $25, down from its $60 regular price, while Woot! still has stock available.

Editors' Recommendations