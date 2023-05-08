 Skip to main content
Save 20% when you buy the latest Kindle e-reader today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Amazon Kindle (2022) in front of book stack
Christine Romero-Chan/Digital Trends

If you’ve been waiting for good Kindle deals to finally buy one of Amazon’s e-readers, this could be the best one that you’ll see in a while — the 2022 Amazon Kindle for just $80, following a 20% discount on the device’s original price of $100. You’ll be able to spend the $20 in savings on e-books to download, but you need to act fast if you want that extra cash because we’re pretty sure that stocks will sell out soon. You’ll have to complete your purchase before that happens.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle

The 2022 Amazon Kindle is the 11th-generation model of the e-reader, and there’s been a lot of improvements since the original was launched in 2007. The device features a 6-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch and e-ink technology that makes it appear like you’re reading paper pages, plus an adjustable front light to make it easy to read in the dark. The 2022 Amazon Kindle offers 16GB of storage, double that of the previous generation for enough space for thousands of e-books, and a battery that can last up to six weeks on a single charge through a USB-C connection.

There are some missing features in the 2022 Amazon Kindle that can be found in the more expensive 2021 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite and the 2019 Amazon Kindle Oasis, including an ambient light sensor for automatic brightness adjustments depending on your surroundings and waterproofing to be able to read while in the bathtub or beside a swimming pool. However, if you just want a basic e-book reader that’s easy to hold because it’s light and small, you won’t be disappointed with the 2022 Amazon Kindle — it’s the best cheap Kindle, according to our roundup of the best Kindle devices.

The 2022 Amazon Kindle comes with less bells and whistles than the e-reader’s more advanced models, but it’s a steal at its current sale price of $80. The device’s sticker price of $100 received a $20 discount from Amazon but there’s no information on when the offer will expire, so if you want to get the 2022 Amazon Kindle at 20% off, you need to add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

