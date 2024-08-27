 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The basic Amazon Kindle has a rare discount at Target

By
Amazon Kindle (2022) reading view
Christine Romero-Chan/Digital Trends / Amazon

Lots of shoppers are waiting for discounts on Amazon’s Kindle devices, as the e-book readers rarely go on sale. However, you may be looking at the wrong direction if you’re waiting for Kindle deals on Amazon, as Target is selling the 2022 Amazon Kindle with a $15 discount. From its original price of $100, it’s down to a more affordable $85 — the savings may not look like much, but consider it a bonus when buying this fantastic gadget. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you’re interested, you better hurry up with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 2022 Amazon Kindle

The 2022 Amazon Kindle is the latest release of the basic model of the e-book reader. While it may not have some of the features that you’ll find in more expensive options, such as an ambient light sensor and waterproof properties, the 2022 Amazon Kindle is still an excellent purchase. We’ve tagged it as the best for book lovers on a budget in our roundup of the best Kindle devices, as it features a gorgeous 6-inch e-ink screen with 300ppi resolution that’s made Amazon’s e-book readers so popular — it will look like you’re reading the paper pages of a physical book. It’s also lightweight and compact, so you’ll be able to bring it anywhere you go.

When reading at night, you can manually adjust the backlight of the 2022 Amazon Kindle to the most comfortable level for you. The e-book reader features a USB-C port for charging, but you probably won’t use it often as its battery can last for up to six weeks from a full charge. The best part about the 2022 Amazon Kindle is that it’s dedicated to reading e-books, so there won’t be any distractions from app notifications and incoming messages.

If you’ve always wanted to buy one of Amazon’s Kindle devices but you’ve been waiting for a discount, here’s a rare one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 2022 Amazon Kindle for only $85 from Target, for savings of $15 on its sticker price of $100. However, there’s no telling how long this offer will last because of the e-book reader’s popularity. If you think the 2022 Amazon Kindle is perfect for you, the only way to make sure that you enjoy the discount is to complete your transaction for it right away.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The unlocked Google Pixel 8a has a 20% price cut at Amazon
A person holding the Google Pixel 8a, showing the back.

There’s no beating the feeling of a new smartphone, but it can definitely be hard to choose. Not only are there numerous noteworthy brands to consider, but each manufacturer produces several models too. Fortunately, if you’re an Android devotee, it’s pretty easy for us to recommend the Google Pixel 8a. And as a matter of fact, we found a great sale on one when looking through Amazon deals.

As it stands, you can purchase the unlocked 128GB version of the Google Pixel 8a for $400. At full price, this phone goes for $500. Available in Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain colors, there’s a lot to like about this awesome Google product.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite just got a 36% discount
Someone using an S Pen to draw on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 2024.

If you've always wanted to buy from Samsung tablet deals, this may be the offer that you've been waiting for -- the 64GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a 36% discount from Amazon, slashing its price to just $210 from its original price of $330. That's $120 in savings on a midrange tablet that's as dependable as they come, but you have to hurry with your purchase if you're interested because this is a limited-time deal. It may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so don't hesitate.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite was refreshed earlier this year in an update to its original release in 2020. We described it as the perfect iPad alternative if you've got the budget-friendly 9th-generation Apple iPad as one of your options in buying a new tablet, particularly for those who prefer an Android-powered device because all of their other gadgets are on the operating system. The device also works with the Samsung DeX system, so you can use it as an expanded desktop workstation.

Read more
Amazon has a unique promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
A video playing on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

 

When it comes to unique phone designs, foldable models really have a chance to shine. Thanks to foldaway displays, devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold are able to offer users expanded real estate. And believe it or not, most of these phones are still small enough to tuck into your pants pocket! Such is certainly the case with one of the latest additions to the Galaxy lineup: the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Read more