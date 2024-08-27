The basic Amazon Kindle has a rare discount at Target

Lots of shoppers are waiting for discounts on Amazon’s Kindle devices, as the e-book readers rarely go on sale. However, you may be looking at the wrong direction if you’re waiting for Kindle deals on Amazon, as Target is selling the 2022 Amazon Kindle with a $15 discount. From its original price of $100, it’s down to a more affordable $85 — the savings may not look like much, but consider it a bonus when buying this fantastic gadget. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you’re interested, you better hurry up with your purchase.

Why you should buy the 2022 Amazon Kindle

The 2022 Amazon Kindle is the latest release of the basic model of the e-book reader. While it may not have some of the features that you’ll find in more expensive options, such as an ambient light sensor and waterproof properties, the 2022 Amazon Kindle is still an excellent purchase. We’ve tagged it as the best for book lovers on a budget in our roundup of the best Kindle devices, as it features a gorgeous 6-inch e-ink screen with 300ppi resolution that’s made Amazon’s e-book readers so popular — it will look like you’re reading the paper pages of a physical book. It’s also lightweight and compact, so you’ll be able to bring it anywhere you go.

When reading at night, you can manually adjust the backlight of the 2022 Amazon Kindle to the most comfortable level for you. The e-book reader features a USB-C port for charging, but you probably won’t use it often as its battery can last for up to six weeks from a full charge. The best part about the 2022 Amazon Kindle is that it’s dedicated to reading e-books, so there won’t be any distractions from app notifications and incoming messages.

If you’ve always wanted to buy one of Amazon’s Kindle devices but you’ve been waiting for a discount, here’s a rare one that you wouldn’t want to miss — the 2022 Amazon Kindle for only $85 from Target, for savings of $15 on its sticker price of $100. However, there’s no telling how long this offer will last because of the e-book reader’s popularity. If you think the 2022 Amazon Kindle is perfect for you, the only way to make sure that you enjoy the discount is to complete your transaction for it right away.