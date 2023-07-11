 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

A truckload of Prime Day Kindle deals just went live — from $65

Jennifer Allen
By
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Kindle Deals

Prime Day deals are always a popular time to see discounts on all things Amazon-related and that includes Kindles. If you’re looking to buy a new Kindle so you can take hundreds of books with you on the move without worrying about carrying physical copies, this is your chance. The best Prime Day Kindle deals cover most of the different varieties out there so it’s worth clicking the button below to see which model is the right one for you. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the Amazon Kindle sale

The best Kindle for you varies depending on your needs. They’re all pretty good with different options for different purposes, such as if you need the most lightweight solution or something waterproof. If you want the cheapest option, buy the standard Kindle. Normally priced at $100, you can buy the for $65 so you’re saving $35 off the regular price. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle so far with a 6-inch display with 300 ppi. It’s glare-free and paper-like with an adjustable front light and dark mode that works well for reading. It also has 16GB of storage so you can store thousands of books, while you also gain a battery life of up to six weeks. It’s an ideal introduction to all things Kindle.

If you want something that’s waterproof for reading in the bath or by the pool buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. It’s usually priced at $140 but you can currently buy the so you’re saving $40 off the regular price. It has a larger 6.8-inch display with thinner borders. It also has an adjustable warm light and promises up to 20% faster page turns. A battery life of up to 10 weeks means you’ll rarely need to charge it. Best of all, it’s waterproof so it can handle the occasional drop in the bath or the pool, giving you substantial peace of mind.

Related

That’s just scratching the surface of the Kindles on sale now at Amazon. Click the button below to see the full complement before you decide what to buy. There’s something for everyone here.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Our 10 favorite deals in Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale
A person wears an Apple Watch SE displaying its apps.

Walmart is offering its own discounts to rival Amazon's Prime Day deals in a shopping event named Walmart+ Week. The sale, which covers all of the retailer's product categories, runs from July 10 to July 13, compared to Prime Day that only lasts from July 11 to July 12. There's an overwhelming number of offers, so to give you an idea of what's available, here are our top 10 favorite deals for Walmart+ Week. If you see a bargain that you like, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right away while there are still stocks left.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite -- $129, was $159

If you don't need one of the best tablets because you're only planning to use the device for browsing social media and the internet, then the affordable Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite will be enough. It's capable of handling basic functions well, and its 8.7-inch screen is large enough to also enjoy watching streaming content on the tablet. It's got a memory capacity of 32GB, which should fit all of your favorite apps, as well as a long-lasting battery with fast charging to be able to keep you company all day.

Read more
Prime Day brings a massive discount on the iPad Mini
An iPad Mini standing in tent mode.

As always with Prime Day deals, we're seeing some great price cuts on all things Apple. In particular, we're loving being able to buy the Apple iPad Mini for $379 saving you $120 off the regular price of $499. While the iPad Mini often dips to $399, it's the first time we've ever seen it go as low as $379 so this is the best time possible to indulge in the Prime Day iPad deals and grab yourself a new iPad Mini. If you're keen to know more, read on while we explain why it's such a good tablet and why it's one of the best Prime Day Apple deals in town.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini
The Apple iPad Mini is a little powerhouse of a tablet. While so many of the best tablets focus on size, the Apple iPad Mini provides a great experience while being the kind of device you can toss into your bag. It has an attractive 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that makes whatever you're doing look great. It has True Tone support along with P3 wide color so it always looks good, whether you're streaming your favorite shows or even indulging in a little video editing.

Read more
Prime Day deals slash the price of this Android phone to just $200
TCL 20 Pro 5G's screen.

Are you looking to buy a new Android phone in this year's Prime Day deals? If you want to check out alternatives to the most popular brands, you should take a look at the TCL 20 Pro 5G. From its original price of $300, it's down to $200 after a $100 discount from Amazon for the shopping holiday. We're not sure if the offer will remain available until the end of Prime Day though, so if you're thinking about buying the smartphone, you need to decide quickly on whether to proceed with the purchase to make sure that you don't miss out on the bargain.

Why you should buy the TCL 20 Pro 5G
TCL is more popularly known as one of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides from stunning picture quality that you'll get at affordable prices. This translates to its foray into the smartphone business with the TCL 20 Pro 5G's 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that's powered by the NXTVISION engine, promising true-to-life colors, clarity, and contrast. The mobile device also comes with an SDR-to-HDR feature that improves videos that you're watching to High Dynamic Range, as well as low blue light certification with smart brightness adjustments to keep your eyes comfortable even after looking at the screen for hours.

Read more