Prime Day deals are always a popular time to see discounts on all things Amazon-related and that includes Kindles. If you’re looking to buy a new Kindle so you can take hundreds of books with you on the move without worrying about carrying physical copies, this is your chance. The best Prime Day Kindle deals cover most of the different varieties out there so it’s worth clicking the button below to see which model is the right one for you. Alternatively, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the Amazon Kindle sale

The best Kindle for you varies depending on your needs. They’re all pretty good with different options for different purposes, such as if you need the most lightweight solution or something waterproof. If you want the cheapest option, buy the standard Kindle. Normally priced at $100, you can buy the for $65 so you’re saving $35 off the regular price. It’s the lightest and most compact Kindle so far with a 6-inch display with 300 ppi. It’s glare-free and paper-like with an adjustable front light and dark mode that works well for reading. It also has 16GB of storage so you can store thousands of books, while you also gain a battery life of up to six weeks. It’s an ideal introduction to all things Kindle.

If you want something that’s waterproof for reading in the bath or by the pool buy the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. It’s usually priced at $140 but you can currently buy the so you’re saving $40 off the regular price. It has a larger 6.8-inch display with thinner borders. It also has an adjustable warm light and promises up to 20% faster page turns. A battery life of up to 10 weeks means you’ll rarely need to charge it. Best of all, it’s waterproof so it can handle the occasional drop in the bath or the pool, giving you substantial peace of mind.

That’s just scratching the surface of the Kindles on sale now at Amazon. Click the button below to see the full complement before you decide what to buy. There’s something for everyone here.

