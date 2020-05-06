  1. Mobile
Amazon Kindle and Fire HD tablets discounted just in time for Mother’s Day

By

Just in time for last-minute Mother’s Day gift shoppers, Amazon dropped the prices on its most popular Kindle e-readers and Fire tablets. If Mom’s an avid reader or she likes to take her reading, music, and video wherever she goes, one of the five mobile devices below is sure to bring her hours of delight wherever she goes.

Fire 7 — $40, was $50

The Fire 7 is the most affordable in the lineup, but it’s by no means a compromise. The Fire 7’s 7-inch diagonal 1,024 x 600 resolution display, quad-core CPU, and 16GB of storage give it plenty of power for reading, watching video on Netflix or Amazon Prime, or browsing the internet. The Fire 7’s 10.1-ounce weight and up to seven hours of battery life make it the most portable Fire Tablet. The Alexa-compatible Fire 7 has a mono speaker, front and rear 2-megapixel cameras,  and uses dual Wi-Fi for consistent connections.

Buy Now

Fire HD 8 — $60, was $80

Fire 8 HD Tablet

The Fire HD 8 runs for up to 10 hours per battery charge and weighs 12.8 ounces. It’s a bit larger than the Fire 7, but ups the game with 1,280 x 800 resolution HD video on its 8-inch display and a Dolby Audio speaker. The Fire 8 HD also supports Alexa Show Mode to act like a portable smart display that you can use for many purposes including view live video from Alexa-compatible home security cameras and video doorbells.

Buy Now

Kindle — $65, was $90

With storage space for thousands of books, the all-new Kindle e-reader has an adjustable built-in front light that helps you read under any lighting circumstances. The 6-inch display is glare-free, and you can easily adjust font size. In addition to its primary role as an e-reader, you can also pair the Kindle with Bluetooth headphones to listen to Audible books. You can use the Kindle for weeks on a single battery charge.

Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite — $100, was $130

The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite starts with 8GB of storage, twice the capacity of the regular Kindle, and its 6-inch glare-free display has almost twice the resolution. In addition to Wi-Fi, you can also connect the Kindle Paperwhite via a free cellular connection to download new books.

Buy Now

Fire HD 10 — $110, was $150

The Fire HD 10 is Amazon’s flagship model, with a 1080 p full HD display and dual speakers. A single charge keeps the Fire HD 10 running for up to 12 hours while you listen to music, watch videos, browse the internet, read, or run any of thousands of Fire-compatible apps. The Fire 10 HD is hands-free compatible and supports Alexa Show mode to play a secondary role in your home as a smart display.

Buy Now

