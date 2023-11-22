Amazon has one of the better Black Friday deals for reading fans with $100 off the Amazon Kindle Scribe. Part e-reader, part ideal device for journaling or sketching, it usually costs $340 but right now, you can buy it for $240. If you’re keen to invest in one of the best Kindle Black Friday deals around, you’re going to love it. It’ll also make a fantastic gift. Need more guidance? Read on while we take you through what you need to know before tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Kindle Scribe

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is best described as a little weird but wonderful. While all the other Kindles are solely for reading or audiobooks, the Kindle Scribe also allows you to write your own thoughts or sketch designs out, much like a regular tablet.

It has a sleek and minimalist design, adding little bulk to your life and being thinner than an iPhone 14 Pro Max. For the display, there’s a 10.2-inch e-ink display with a resolution of 300 pixels per inch and a glare-free coating. It has automatic brightness adjustments along with an adjustable warm light so you can get things just how you like them. It looks great and won’t strain your eyes to view for a long period of time, just like the other best Kindles.

For reading, there’s the huge wealth of options that the Kindle store provides with the option to change fonts, customize the page layout and more. The more interesting part is the writing side of the Kindle Scribe. You can create many different notebooks, potentially having one for every situation in life, with the choice of a blank page, ruled pages, calendar templates or a music sheet, among many others.

From there, you can write out what you need to write with plenty of pen and highlighter options. It’s a simple but useful interface and writing responsiveness feels virtually instant with no noticeable delay. It feels incredibly close to physical writing right down to being able to erase content with the eraser on the top of the premium pen.

A genuinely cool device and fun way to make the Kindle more exciting, the Kindle Scribe is normally priced at $340. Right now, you can buy it direct from Amazon for $240 meaning you save $100 off the regular price. A truly great gift for yourself or others, it’s likely to rise in price once more after Black Friday so check it out now before you miss out on the sweet discount.

