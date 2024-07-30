 Skip to main content
The Kindle Scribe has a rare $100 discount at Best Buy today

Someone writing on the Kindle Scribe.
If you’ve been on the hunt for Kindle deals, you shouldn’t limit your search to Amazon. Here’s one of the better offers that we’ve seen for the e-book readers — a $105 discount on the Amazon Kindle Scribe from Best Buy, which drops its price to only $235 from the device’s original price of $340. The bargain may disappear at any minute though, so if you want to pocket the savings, we highly recommend completing your purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe

If you want the Kindle with the largest display, go for the Amazon Kindle Scribe, which features a 10.2-inch e-ink display that looks like real paper while you’re reading. The e-book reader comes with an adjustable warm light, an auto-adjusting front light, and larger font sizes to make reading easier and more comfortable whether you’re doing so during the day or at night. The battery of the Amazon Kindle Scribe will last for weeks from a full charge, and you’ll be able to buy and download all the e-books that you want through the Kindle Store.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe makes it to our list of the best Kindles because it gives you the ability to write on its screen. Every purchase comes with the Basic Pen, which will let you write your thoughts while you’re reading e-books, as well as create journals and take meeting notes in separate digital notebooks. You’ll also be able to use the pen to markup PDF files and create sticky notes in Microsoft Word, for added functionality.

You won’t always have the chance to buy the Amazon Kindle Scribe for cheaper than usual, so you won’t want to miss this $105 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $340, you’ll only have to pay $235 for this e-book reader, which is a steal when you consider all of the features that you’ll get with it. If you’re interested in the Amazon Kindle Scribe, push through with your transaction for it right away. The longer you hesitate, the higher your chance of losing this opportunity.

