 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

My favorite Black Friday tablet deal isn’t an iPad or Android tablet

Joe Maring
By
Someone holding the Amazon Kindle Scribe with its screen turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

As the Section Editor for Digital Trends’ Mobile team, the way I use smartphones, tablets, and other devices is a bit chaotic. I get something new in to review, I test it out for a while, and then I have to put it away to focus on whatever is next. That means I rarely have time to keep using one specific device for very long at a time.

But there’s one gadget that’s completely broken this rule. It’s the Amazon Kindle Scribe — Amazon’s weird tablet/e-reader/notetaking hybrid device. It’s on sale right now for Black Friday 2023, with Best Buy selling the Kindle Scribe for just $280 — a massive $110 discount from its normal $390 asking price. This is the model with 32GB of storage and Amazon’s Premium Pen stylus.

A book on the Amazon Kindle Scribe.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Kindle Scribe is unlike most other tablets available today. It doesn’t run Android, it’s not very good at web browsing, and you can’t download apps on it. However, it’s the best Kindle e-reader and notetaking machine I’ve ever used. I started using the Kindle Scribe in November 2022, and fast forward to a year later, I’ve continued to use it every single day without fail.

Don't Miss:

You get a 10.2-inch e-ink display on the Kindle Scribe — the biggest of any Kindle available today. It lets you easily read e-books with less scrolling, and thanks to 300 pixels per inch, text is razor-sharp. There’s also an automatic front light, meaning the screen automatically gets brighter or darker depending on your room. Combine that with an adjustable warm light to change the color temperature of the screen, and it’s one of the best you’ll find on a tablet e-reader like this.

A to-do list written on the Amazon Kindle Scribe.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

This all creates a lovely reading experience, but that’s only part of the reason I love the Kindle Scribe so much. In addition to being my primary reading device, the Kindle Scribe is also what I use to take notes throughout each workday.

From jotting down notes during a press briefing to managing my daily to-do list, writing on the Kindle Scribe with the included stylus is an incredible experience. I’ve also lost track of how many times I’ve sent a PDF to the Scribe so I can quickly sign documents for work.

A subtle texture on the screen adds some resistance to the stylus, mimicking the feel of writing on paper with a pencil. There’s also zero lag when you’re writing, and you can choose from a variety of pen styles — including pen, fountain pen, marker, and pencil. And if you want to erase something you wrote, just flip the stylus over and drag the bottom of it over what you wrote. You know, just like a real eraser.

The back of the Amazon Kindle Scribe.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Compared to more traditional tablets — like an iPad or Amazon’s own Fire Max 11 — the Kindle Scribe is much more limited. But that’s precisely why I love it so much. When I use the Kindle Scribe, I know I’m only going to do one of two things: read a book or take notes. There’s no risk of getting distracted by scrolling through Instagram, watching YouTube, or playing Marvel Snap.

I’d happily buy the Kindle Scribe with the Premium Pen over and over again at its $390 MSRP. If you’re in the market for a tablet right now and are open to something a bit different from the norm, $280 for the Amazon Kindle Scribe is one of the very best tablet deals you can find.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
AirPods 3 vs AirPods Pro: Which Black Friday deal is best?
Digital Trends Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Amazon has some fantastic Black Friday deals on AirPods. This includes the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro -- both of which can look similar to the untrained eye. Available at very different prices, we're on hand to decipher the Black Friday AirPods deals going on and help you figure out what's best for you and your situation. Let's get straight to the point and take a look at what they both offer.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) -- $140, was $169

The standard Apple AirPods (3rd generation) are anything but ordinary. Well priced, you get great features like personalized spatial audio, along with the option to listen to select content in Dolby Atmos. The earbuds are sweat and water resistant so they're perfect for wearing on your workouts or for when you're on a run or wet walk. A force sensor means it's simple to control what you're doing while there's long battery life of up to 6 hours of listening time with one charge and up to 30 hours when you factor in the Lightning charging case. Perfectly paired with other Apple devices, there's also Siri support while you can effortlessly switch between other Apple devices.

Read more
Forget the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic on Black Friday, get this $99 one instead
Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Galaxy Watch 4 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The $400 Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brought the brilliant rotating bezel back to a Samsung smartwatch, a feature that helped it get such a high score in our glowing review. However, I stumbled across an amazing

Read more
I can’t live without AirPods Pro 2, and you won’t have to with this deal
Apple AirPods Pro 2 inside their charging case.

Ever since Apple infamously eliminated the 3.5mm headphone jack, other smartphone manufacturers quickly followed suit. Nowadays, finding a phone with a headphone jack is a rarity, so most people have moved on to wireless earbuds. If you’re an iPhone user, then one of the best pairs of wireless earbuds you can get is the AirPods Pro 2. Luckily for you, if you don’t mind the Lightning version instead of USB-C, the

at Walmart for Black Friday — $169, which is $81 cheaper than the normal $250 price.

Read more