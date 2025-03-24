 Skip to main content
An Apple Maps bug is showing airport baggage claims when zoomed out

Apple Maps on the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

For some users, Apple Maps is displaying a strange bug: It’s showing airport baggage claim carousels when zoomed out. The issue first appeared later in the day on Sunday when users took to Reddit asking how to disable the baggage carousel icons. It’s a useful feature if you’re navigating a new airport for the first time, but if you’re running up the street for coffee? Not so much.

There doesn’t appear to be any rhyme or reason behind the bug. Some users report it, and others don’t. In testing, I couldn’t see any carousels on any of my Apple devices. Users report the carousel icons appear when zoomed out far enough that you only see state abbreviations and capital cities. The bug doesn’t show every airport, either; the ones that appear are sporadic and spread out.

Apple Maps baggage claim glitch
u/Plane_Ad_9526 / Reddit

One user shared a map that showed four baggage claims across the United States and one in Europe, while another showed only a single baggage claim. Oddly enough, a few specific locations — A15, Baggage Carousel 1, and several others — appear to show most frequently.

Apple hasn’t released a statement concerning the glitch, but that isn’t surprising; in terms of usability, it’s hardly anything to worry about. The problem appears to be server-side, so it will likely be resolved without an update.

In the grand scheme of things, this is a minor bug with no long-term impact. However, Apple Maps receives a greater amount of scrutiny than Google Maps due to its rocky launch. Even now, well over a decade later, Apple Maps is still seen as a secondary option.

Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
