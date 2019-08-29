When is your phone getting Android 10? We asked every major manufacturer

We’ve finally finished our slice of Android Pie, and it’s time to chow down on something new. But this year, Google is doing something different. It’s dropping the saccharine-sweet dessert naming scheme and giving Android a rebrand. Android 10 is Google’s next operating system for Android fans, and like every major Android release, it’s adding loads of fun new features.

But not every smartphone will be getting the new update, and even if yours is, getting the update can take time. So when can you expect to receive Android 10? We’ve reached out to almost all of the manufacturers we expect to support Android 10, and here’s what they had to say. We’ll be updating this story as we continue to hear back.

Alcatel

We’ve reached out to Alcatel about its plans for Android 10, but we haven’t heard back yet. Chances are that, while Alcatel will release new phones running Android 10, it won’t be updating many phones, if any, to Android 10. Alcatel’s record with updates isn’t great, and it did little where Android 9.0 Pie updates were concerned. We’ll update you as soon as we hear back from Alcatel.

Asus

Asus is one of the manufacturers involved in the Android 10 beta, so we fully expect the Asus ZenFone 5Z’s beta build to be updated to the full Android 10 release. Asus’s flagship gaming Asus ROG Phone 2 is also a strong bet to receive the update.

There’s little in the way of confirmation for other Asus phones at this point, though a comment on the Asus forum claims the ZenFone 6 has also been confirmed.

Asus phones expected to receive Android 10:

Asus ZenFone 6

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus ROG Phone 2

BlackBerry

We’re afraid we don’t have strong hopes for Android 10 updates where BlackBerry’s phones are concerned. The BlackBerry KeyOne and Key2 were supposed to be receiving an update to Android 9.0 Pie, but those updates never materialized. Now, unsubstantiated rumors from the BlackBerry Base forum say BlackBerry will only be providing security patches for those devices, and will not be supporting further Android updates. It’s sad news for BlackBerry fans, but probably doesn’t come as a surprise.

Essential

Essential, the (current) one-phone wonder, may have shut down production of its first phone, but it’s apparently still upholding its commitment to major Android updates. The Essential Phone is present in the Android 10 beta, so it’s very likely to receive the final Android 10 build shortly after launch.

Essential phones expected to receive Android 10:

Essential Phone (PH-1)

Google

No surprises here — Google’s phones are going to be first in line to receive Google’s Android 10 update when it arrives. Android 9.0 Pie saw the end of support for Nexus devices, so some may have worried the original Google Pixel might lose out on Android 10, after having received two major OS updates. However, the first Pixel is included in the Android 10 beta, so it’s extremely likely to get the final build. Expect the midrange Pixel 3a and 3a XL to receive updates too.

Google phones expected to receive Android 10:

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Honor

Honor didn’t put any devices forward for the Android 10 beta, but we’re still expecting an updated version of Magic UI to hit Honor devices. According to rumors, we can expect the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, and the Honor Magic 2 to be first in line to get the update. Honor India has also confirmed on Twitter that the Honor 10 and Honor 8X are expected to receive the Android 10 update.

Honor phones confirmed to be receiving Android 10:

Honor 10

Honor 8X

Honor phones expected to receive Android 10:

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20

Honor V20

Honor Magic 2

Honor Play

HTC

HTC wasn’t exactly snappy with its Android 9.0 Pie updates, but it did just about manage to sneak a bunch of them over the line before Android 10 released. Still, that doesn’t give us faith where HTC’s updates are concerned. Expect it to confirm which devices it will be updating soon, but until then, we’re going to hesitantly suggest that the same devices that received Android 9.0 Pie will also receive Android 10. But don’t expect the update to arrive with any sort of haste.

HTC phones expected to receive Android 10:

HTC U12 Plus

HTC U11 Plus

HTC U11

HTC U11 Life

Huawei

It’s usual for Huawei to take some time delivering major Android updates, purely because of how different EMUI is from stock Android. However, Huawei seems intent on hitting the ground running with Android 10, as it has announced that the beta version of EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) will arrive as early as September 8. That beta will be hitting the Huawei P30 Pro first, with the Mate 20 range expected to be next.

Those are fairly obvious targets for the update, but what of the other phones? The Mate 10 Pro has also been mentioned by Huawei, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see some of Huawei’s recent midrange phones make the grade, along with last year’s P20 range. We’re likely to hear more about that closer to EMUI 10’s launch.

Huawei phones confirmed to be receiving Android 10:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei phones expected to receive Android 10:

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

LG

Expect LG to update most of its major flagships from the last few years. The LG G8 ThinQ is in the Android 10 beta program, so it’s highly likely to receive the final build of Android 10. It’s also likely that LG’s most recent flagships and midrange devices will receive the update, including the V50 ThinQ and the Android One-equipped LG G7 One. The LG G7 ThinQ and V40 ThinQ may be longer shots, but we certainly won’t rule them out.

Much like HTC, LG wasn’t the fastest to update its phones to Android 9.0 Pie. We’re hoping it’ll be able to turn things around for Android 10, now that it’s one of the final manufacturers to rock the headphone jack.

LG phones expected to receive Android 10:

LG G8 ThinQ

LG V50 ThinQ

LG G7 One

Motorola

Like most manufacturers, we’re expecting Motorola’s most recent devices to receive an update, although we know the Moto E6 definitely won’t. As is becoming a disappointing tradition, the latest Moto E phone will receive no software updates. Motorola let us know exactly what to expect with Android Pie though, so we expect it to do the same with Android 10.

Motorola has released some Android One devices too, and you can expect those phones to receive their updates much faster than usual.

Motorola phones expected to receive Android 10:

Moto Z3

Moto Z3 Play

Moto One Vision

Moto One Action

Moto One

Moto One Power

Moto G7 Plus

Moto G7

Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Play

Motorola phones not receiving Android 10:

Moto E6

Nokia

We knew HMD Global would clarify which Nokia phones would get Android 10, but we weren’t expecting them to do so quite so fast. Mere minutes after the Android 10 announcement, HMD Global was ready, sending through the planned update schedule.

As we’d expected from an Android 10 beta participant, the Nokia 8.1 is among the first Nokia phones getting the update. It joins the Nokia 7.1 and the Nokia 9 PureView in getting Android 10 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Seven more Nokia phones, including the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and the Nokia 8 Sirocco, are due to receive the update in the first three months of 2020, while the Nokia 2.1, 3.1, 5.1, and the Nokia 1 will be receiving Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020. You can find all the phones due for the upgrade below, as well as estimated dates for delivery.

Due to its use of Android One, Nokia was able to earn itself a reputation of being extremely speedy with updates. Nokia has released a couple of carrier-focused phones since then, but the majority of its releases still use Android One.

Nokia phones confirmed to receive Android 10:

Nokia 9 PureView (mid-Q4 2019)

Nokia 8.1 (mid-Q4 2019)

Nokia 7.1 (mid-Q4 2019)

Nokia 7 Plus (late Q4 2019/early Q1 2020)

Nokia 6.1 Plus (late Q4 2019/early Q1 2020)

Nokia 6.1 (late Q4 2019/early Q1 2020)

Nokia 4.2 (early/mid Q1 2020)

Nokia 3.2 (early/mid Q1 2020)

Nokia 3.1 Plus (early/mid Q1 2020)

Nokia 2.2 (early/mid Q1 2020)

Nokia 8 Sirocco (mid/late Q1 2020)

Nokia 5.1 Plus (mid/late Q1 2020)

Nokia 1 Plus (mid/late Q1 2020)

Nokia 5.1 (mid Q2 2020)

Nokia 3.1 (mid Q2 2020)

Nokia 2.1 (mid Q2 2020)

Nokia 1 (mid Q2 2020)

OnePlus

OnePlus is extremely well-represented in the Android 10 beta, with its three most recent devices — the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 6T — all having access to the beta version of Android 10. There’s also been good news for OnePlus fans shortly before release, as rumors say OnePlus may aim to get an Android 10 update for the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, and OnePlus 6T on the same day as Google’s Pixel phones. Don’t put too much stock in this rumor yet, but it’s an exciting prospect.

OnePlus has traditionally been quite generous with updates — Android 9.0 Pie was brought to devices as old as the 2016 OnePlus 3. We don’t expect the OnePlus 3 or 3T to get Android 10, but we expect OnePlus to update every device down to the OnePlus 5.

OnePlus phones expected to receive Android 10:

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

Oppo

We don’t have much idea of what to expect from Oppo where Android 10 is concerned, but we do know the Oppo Reno is likely to be one of Oppo’s first devices to receive the update when it’s available, as it’s the only Oppo device in the Android 10 beta program.

Oppo is usually quite open about its update plans, but it’s also a little tardy. The company missed multiple self-set deadlines for updating phones to Android 9.0 Pie, and it might be wise to expect that from Oppo again.

Oppo phones expected to receive Android 10:

Oppo Reno

Realme

Realme has come out of nowhere to secure itself a spot in the smartphone market, and it also secured the Realme 3 Pro a place in the Android 10 beta as well. For that reason, it’s fair to assume the Realme 3 Pro will receive the Android 10 update. Unfortunately, we have no idea if Realme will update its other, cheaper phones. Probably not, but we’ll see.

Realme phones expected to receive Android 10:

Realme 3 Pro

Samsung

Samsung is nothing if not prolific — and if you don’t believe us, check out the massive list of updated Samsung smartphones in our Android 9.0 Pie update list. Samsung has the resources to update a lot of phones, and as such, it’s usually worth waiting until we hear rumors for specific devices, or when Samsung updates us with a solid list. With that said, the last few years of flagships are likely to be updated. We expect the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 to bow out though. They’ve had their two major OS updates, and Samsung usually cuts off after two.

However, Samsung has never been fast with updates, thanks to its continued insistence on using its own custom skin on top of Android. One UI is great, but it does take time to make. Samsung has previously pushed major Android updates to phones before the end of the year, with some Android Pie updates landing in December 2018, but it’s the exception, rather than the rule. Expect the bulk of Samsung’s Android 10 updates to land in 2020.

Samsung phones expected to receive Android 10:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Sony

As ever, Sony’s flagship phones are likely to get preferential treatment. The recent Xperia 10, Xperia 10, and Xperia XZ3 are most likely to get the update, but it’s also probable the XZ2 range will get some love too, as two major OS updates are common — and this would be their second.

Outside of that though, don’t expect too much if you have a midrange or budget Sony smartphone.

Sony phones expected to receive Android 10:

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 10

Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Vivo

The Android 10 beta is available on three Vivo phones, and, er, they’re the only ones we have a decent idea about at the moment. We’ve reached out to Vivo for a more solid timetable, but we haven’t heard anything back yet. Expect more devices to be confirmed as Android 10 ages.

Vivo phones expected to receive Android 10:

Vivo X27

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

Xiaomi

Xiaomi has volunteered two of its phones to take part in the Android 10 beta program, and they’re the only two Xiaomi devices we think are likely to get the Android 10 update — in the West, anyway. The Redmi K20 Pro is also part of the Android 10 beta program in China, and it may be that Xiaomi will focus its efforts mostly on the Chinese market to begin with. But we’re confident Xiaomi will push out the updates to the West eventually — just not particularly quickly.

Xiaomi phones expected to receive Android 10:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Redmi K20 Pro (in China)

Updated on August 29, 2019: OnePlus may push out the Android 10 update to certain devices on day 1.



