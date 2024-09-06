 Skip to main content
Android 16 could give your phone a big redesign

By
Someone holding the Google Pixel 9 with the screen on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Google is set to release Android 15 to the general public soon, so attention is slowly turning to Android 16, which is expected to launch toward the end of next year. Android Authority recently discovered intriguing information about this update from the Android 15 QPR1 beta.

In the beta, the site discovered that Google plans a “complete redesign” for Android’s Notifications and Quick Settings panels. The current design dates back to Android 12 when Google introduced its Material You design language. It provides a uniform appearance, including the initial four Quick Setting tiles and the entire notifications panel.

In the Android 15 QPR1 beta, the Android Authority folks found a way to activate the new version of the Notifications and Quick Settings panels, which it believes is for the Android 16 release. This dual design makes sense when considering what other companies already do.

Android 16 rumor
Android Authority

Xiaomi says most users prefer separate panels for settings and notifications, which is why its HyperOS software provides this. Subsequently, Samsung and Oppo are rumored to be considering a similar look in future versions of One UI and ColorOS, respectively. Android Authority cites “online pushback” as the reason companies like Xiaomi and Samsung are either making or thinking about making these changes to Android’s Notifications and Quick Settings panels.

When testing the dual design, Android Authority explains that pulling down the status bar once still brings down the Notifications panel. However, it now only takes up about a quarter of the screen, not the entire screen. While you cannot see any Quick Settings tiles in the new Notifications dropdown, you can still access the app underneath the panel.

Furthermore, you no longer see the Quick Settings panel when pulling down the status bar a second time. Instead, you access the Quick Settings panel by pulling down the status bar with two fingers.

It explains: “This is the change that I expect will be the most controversial, as it requires you to put more effort into accessing your Quick Settings tiles.” Finally, after pulling the Quick Settings panel down in Android 16, you can swipe left or right to see all your tiles.

Here is a rough look at the new design:

Android 16 dual shade demo

Android Authority acknowledges that Google does not guarantee that It will implement such changes to Notifications and the Quick Settings panels in a future public version of Android 16. However, since partners appear to be making changes based on customer feedback, it would be wise for Google to consider doing so as well.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
