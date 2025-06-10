Android 16 is now available to download, and here are 3 reasons why you should

The wait for Android’s next big platform update is finally over. Google has released the stable build of Android 16 for the masses, and it is now available to download publicly on all devices, starting with the Pixel smartphones.

Android 16 introduces a whole new design language called Material 3 Expressive, which reimagines the animations and gestures alongside a fresh color take on color theming and haptic response to touch inputs.

The fresh aesthetics will first appear in Google’s own apps and will expand to smartwatches, as well. It also brings a new Live Updates feature that lets users keep an eye on time-sensitive tasks in progress, such as delivery updates and navigation guidance.

Android 16 also adds grouped notifications to reduce the clutter and introduces support for hearing aids in scenarios such as taking calls. What follows are the three most notable features that will convince you to grab the update:

Advanced Protection

To protect users from the threat of malicious websites, phone call scams, and dangerous apps, Android 16 introduces “Google’s strongest mobile device protection” so far. The Advanced Protection system adds device-level security protocols that work across core Google apps such as Chrome, Messages, and Phone, and will soon work with third-party apps, as well.

When enabled, it saves an encrypted log of all security-related incidents, such as hacking attempts and intrusions. It also enabled the full suite of anti-theft measures, such as automatically locking a phone if it seems to have been stolen, or if it goes offline for a lengthy spell.

If the phone remains locked for three days, it automatically restarts and enters a safe mode where the data access is encrypted for safety. It also locks the USB port to charge-only mode, preventing a bad actor from extracting user data or installing malware.

Advanced Protection blocks app installation from every source except the Play Store and enables an MTE feature that prevents apps from corrupting the system memory. Furthermore, it enables safe browsing, which automatically warns users about risky websites and activates the built-in safe browsing mode.

In the Message app, all scam and spam detection tools kick into action, and suspicious links are flagged as risky so that users don’t fall for phishing attacks. Similar safety tools are activated in the Phone app, as well, alongside the automatic call screening and real-time threat warning.

At the network level, Advanced Protection automatically blocks connection to the old and risky 2G cellular protocol and disables automatic reconnection to Wi-Fi networks that could be dangerous.

Next-gen tablet computing

Just like iPadOS 26, Android 16 also pushes tablet computing into a new direction, which feels more like Chrome OS. Users can now freely resize and move app windows, which now have the three familiar activity controls in the top-right corner.

Android 16 will also add support for custom keyboard shortcuts that will let users manage their workflow with hotkeys. There’s also a new taskbar overflow right above the dock that will make it easier to find the right window as part of their multi-app workflow.

The inspirations borrowed from Samsung DeX are apparent, and food good reasons, because Google developed the experience in partnership with the Korean electronics giant. In the coming months, users will be able to connect any Android tablet with an external display and access a larger canvas to get work done.

“The two displays then function as one continuous system, allowing app windows, content, and the cursor to move freely between the displays,” says Google. You will be able to drag app windows across the connected screens, run multiple instances of the same app, and take advantage of the updated tiling controls.

Next-gen camera experiences

With Android 16, Google is making a handful of changes to the underlying camera framework that will help users get the best out of their phone’s imaging sensors. The next-gen night mode scene detection framework lets an app automatically detect low-light scenarios and take higher-quality photos.

In apps that implement it, users will see a dedicated Night Mode control in the camera viewfinder that lets them take more detailed shots in such situations. Instagram has already deployed the Camera Extensions API, and it will soon appear in more apps.

Google is also pushing a new auto-exposure setup that lets users manually adjust aspects such as ISO, exposure level, and exposure time easily, giving them more control over the composition of their frames. For social media-savvy users or mobile photographers, this is a massive upgrade for the camera experience.

On a similar note, Android 16 is also adopting an improved system for fine color temperature and tint adjustments. The overarching idea is to let users control the color profile of their photos and videos through granular white balance adjustments and make the desired corrections.