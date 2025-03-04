Android’s Find My Device is making it easier to stay connected and safe

Google is introducing several new features for Android with the March Pixel (Feature) Drop. These updates for Spring 2025 include two enhancements focused on user safety.

The new feature allows sharing your location with trusted contacts via Find My Device. This way, you can check your friend’s ETA for dinner, see if they arrived home safely, and more. The feature lets you manage who can see your location — and for how long. The new feature requires location services, Google Location Sharing, and an internet connection.

Android’s Find My Device is a Google service that protects your Android devices and personal data. It lets users remotely locate, secure, and erase lost or stolen smartphones, tablets, and accessories. The service can pinpoint the location of missing items on a map, even when offline. It also offers features like playing a sound for misplaced devices, locking them with a PIN, and wiping data to safeguard sensitive information. Recent updates have expanded its functionality to include finding compatible accessories, improving offline capabilities, and enhancing overall security for Android users.

Additionally, we mentioned last month that Google is introducing new tools for detecting scams. The new AI-powered Scam Detection feature in Google Messages identifies conversational text patterns often linked to scams. This helps you spot messages that might appear harmless but can become dangerous over time.

As Google explains, if Google Messages detects a potential scam, you will receive a real-time warning, allowing you to block and report the conversation easily. This feature aims to protect you before you lose money or sensitive information.

Other new features include new gaming apps for Android Auto. The idea is that you can play games while waiting in the car. Parked-to-play games include Farm Heroes Saga, Candy Crush Soda Saga, Angry Birds 2, and Beach Buggy Racing.

Android users can expect to receive new updates soon, if they haven’t already done so.

It has been a busy day in the tech world, and not just with Android announcements. Apple surprised us by unveiling the next-generation iPad Air. Similar to the 2024 model it replaces, the iPad Air (2025) features an M3 chip, which is expected to enhance efficiency and enable smoother video playback.