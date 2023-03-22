 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Every iPhone owner needs this portable charger stand, and it’s $17 off

Andrew Morrisey
By

An iPhone is good for little if you can’t keep it charged up and ready to go, and today you can catch a deal on a portable wireless charger at Amazon. The Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is seeing a price drop down below $43, which will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70. It’s compatible with several different Apple iPhone models, and is available in a variety of different colors. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker 622 Wireless Charger

There are a lot of chargers out there to consider if you have one of the best iPhones, but few of them are as portable or as practical as the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It connects to your iPhone with a super strong magnet that snaps it into place with the wireless charging magnet within the iPhone, and from there, charges it up via USB-C cable. One of the things that makes this such an attractive charger it’s super slim, and when it’s unplugged it’s able to stay attached to the iPhone. It’s so slim, in fact, you could essentially leave it attached to the iPhone when it’s not in use and you would barely notice the added weight and dimensions.

One reason the slimness of this charger is such a big deal is because it also functions as a foldable kickstand for the iPhone. This functionality keeps the iPhone propped up either vertically or horizontally, which allows you to use the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger as a stand during video chats and when watching some online content. Additionally, you can still take calls single-handedly with the Anker 622 wireless charger attached, as the charger comes in at just 0.5-inches in thickness. The Anker 622 is compatible with iPhone models that have wireless charging functionality, which includes the Apple iPhone 14 models, Apple iPhone 13 models, and all the way back to the Apple iPhone 12 models.

Related

Coming in at just $43 at Amazon today, the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a must-have for iPhone users. This deal will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70, and free shipping ins included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The best voice-recording apps for iPhone and Android in 2023
A man uses a smartphone on the street.

Microphones on smartphones are often much better than people give them credit for being. Whether someone is looking to start a podcast, record some music, or simply find a place to record their thoughts, recording apps will capture whatever sounds you need with relatively solid quality.

The best smartphones today have recording apps preinstalled right out of the box, but sometimes they leave a little bit to be desired for those looking for something more out of a voice recorder. Luckily, there are plenty of excellent apps that you can download that have features that your built-in voice recording app might not.

Read more
Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds II are $50 off
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II beside charging case.

Bose is a name that shoppers are always looking out for when browsing through headphone deals because the brand has long been associated with top-of-the-line features. That's why we don't expect Best Buy's offer for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II to last long. You can purchase the wireless earbuds right now for $249, following a $50 discount on their original price of $299, but you have to be quick about it as stocks are getting depleted.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are in our list of the best wireless earbuds because of their impressive noise cancellation. This isn't a surprise because Bose pioneered the technology, which uses powerful microphones to detect environmental noise then generates opposing signals to cancel the unwanted sound. Quiet Mode activates maximum noise cancellation for the wireless earbuds, but there's also Aware Mode that will let you listen to everything around you without having to take them out of your ears. They also offer amazing sound quality with their high-performance drivers and CustomTune sound calibration technology that provide you with the best possible listening experience.

Read more
These Lucid over-the-counter hearing aids are $200 off right now
lucid hearing engage aids deal crutchfield march 2023 otc

Feeling like you've been missing things in your daily conversations? Or maybe you've been to one too many construction sites or concerts and don't quite hear how you used to. Thankfully, it's easier than ever to get hearing aids. FDA OTC hearing aids rules recently went into effect that allow retailers to sell hearing aids without a prescription, even if you only have mild to moderate hearing loss. If you're wondering how to buy over-the-counter hearing aids, we can explain it all to you. After that, consider grabbing this incredible Lucid Hearing Engage rechargeable hearing aids while they're $200 off. Right now they're only $800 instead of $1,000. Let us explain everything you need to know, and why you'll love them.

Why you should buy Lucid Hearing Engage OTC hearing aids
Lucid Hearing Engage hearing aids can run for up to 20 hours per charge, according to Crutchfield. They come with a portable charging case that protects the hearing aids when you're not wearing them and can recharge the aids three times with the case's battery. Recharging the Engage aids takes about two hours, and fully charging the portable case takes approximately four hours. The aids also come with cleaning tools and nine pairs of silicone ear types in different styles and sizes to discover which combination fits and helps you hear best.

Read more