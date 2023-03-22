An iPhone is good for little if you can’t keep it charged up and ready to go, and today you can catch a deal on a portable wireless charger at Amazon. The Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is seeing a price drop down below $43, which will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70. It’s compatible with several different Apple iPhone models, and is available in a variety of different colors. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker 622 Wireless Charger

There are a lot of chargers out there to consider if you have one of the best iPhones, but few of them are as portable or as practical as the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It connects to your iPhone with a super strong magnet that snaps it into place with the wireless charging magnet within the iPhone, and from there, charges it up via USB-C cable. One of the things that makes this such an attractive charger it’s super slim, and when it’s unplugged it’s able to stay attached to the iPhone. It’s so slim, in fact, you could essentially leave it attached to the iPhone when it’s not in use and you would barely notice the added weight and dimensions.

One reason the slimness of this charger is such a big deal is because it also functions as a foldable kickstand for the iPhone. This functionality keeps the iPhone propped up either vertically or horizontally, which allows you to use the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger as a stand during video chats and when watching some online content. Additionally, you can still take calls single-handedly with the Anker 622 wireless charger attached, as the charger comes in at just 0.5-inches in thickness. The Anker 622 is compatible with iPhone models that have wireless charging functionality, which includes the Apple iPhone 14 models, Apple iPhone 13 models, and all the way back to the Apple iPhone 12 models.

Coming in at just $43 at Amazon today, the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is a must-have for iPhone users. This deal will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70, and free shipping ins included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations