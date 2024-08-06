This 24,000mAh power bank from Anker has a huge discount today

We all depend on your devices, which mean we also depend on reliable battery life. If you keep running out of juice throughout the day, or if you know you won’t be around a power source for a while, a power bank can help a ton. Right now, you can buy the Anker 737 Power Bank at Amazon for $104 so you’re saving a huge $44 off the regular price of $150. At first glance, the price is $110, but you just need to tick the ‘apply coupon box’ to enjoy an extra $6 discount. Here’s what you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Anker 737 Power Bank

Anker makes some of the best portable chargers around. Its power banks are great for when you’re camping, traveling a lot, or simply dealing with a device which loves to run low on battery life too easily.

With the Anker 737 Power Bank, you get a high capacity of 24,000mAh. That’s enough to recharge an iPhone 13 almost five times or a 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1.3 times. Of course, it’s compatible with much newer devices, so you can charge up to three devices at once via its USB-C and USB-A ports. A MacBook Pro 16-inch gets to 50% battery life in just 40 minutes, for instance. The power bank offers the latest Power Delivery 3.1 and has bi-directional technology so you can quickly recharge it or get a 140W charge back.

To further help you see what’s going on, the Anker 737 Power Bank has a smart digital display that’s easy to read. It shows the output and input power along with the estimated time to fully recharge the power bank. The device is super sleek and only about the size of a 12-ounce soda can. The Anker 737 Power Bank is also designed to keep things safe as it monitors the temperature of the power bank 3,000,000 times per day — no need to worry about overheating.

Usually $150, the Anker 737 Power Bank is currently down to $104 at Amazon once you apply the coupon that’s available on the site. The $46 discount is unlikely to stick around for long, so if you need to get your travel equipment organized, do so quickly before you miss out.