Anker recalls more power banks over fire risk — here’s what to know

Less than a month after it recalled a power bank due to a risk of overheating that could lead to fire and burns, Anker has recalled five more models for the same reason.

In a notice posted online this week, Anker said that following a series of safety checks on its power banks, it had identified a potential issue with lithium-ion battery cells from a single vendor.

If you have a recalled power bank, you can request a replacement or, alternatively, receive a gift card that’s redeemable on the Anker website.

Which Anker power banks are affected?

– Anker Power Bank (10K, 22.5W) — Model A1257

– Anker Power Bank (20,000mAh, 22.5W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1647

– Anker MagGo Power Bank (10,000mAh, 7.5W) — Model A1652

– Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C and Lightning Cable) — Model A1681

– Anker Zolo Power Bank (20K, 30W, Built-In USB-C Cable) — Model A1689

It’s important to note that not every unit of these models is impacted.

So how can I tell if my power bank is part of the recall?

– If your Anker power bank matches one of the model numbers above, you then need to enter its serial number to see if your particular unit is being recalled. You can do this by heading to this page on Anker’s website and hitting the Next button, which brings up a verification tool.

– Anker says to carefully review the letters and numbers in your serial number, such as “1,” “L,” “l,” “2,” and “Z,” as characters like “0” (zero) and “O” (letter O) are easily confused. It adds that affected serial numbers do not contain the letters “O” or “I.”

What if my power bank is part of the recall?

– Stop using the device immediately.

– Submit the recall claim form.

– Do not dispose of the power bank until your recall eligibility has been confirmed.

How can I dispose of it?

– Take great care in the disposal of the power bank. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept it, so get in touch to ask.

Can I continue using my power bank if it’s part of the recall but seems to be working fine?

– Anker says absolutely not, adding that continued use risks the power bank overheating, melting, or even catching fire.

What was last month’s Anker recall about?

– Anker recalled more than a million of its PowerCore 10000 power banks in June due to a fire risk.