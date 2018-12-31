Digital Trends
Mobile

Who is likely to update your Android phone more often? AOSMark aims to find out

Mark Jansen
By
android 9 pie
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Despite Google’s best efforts, achieving prompt updates across the Android range continues to be a tough nut to crack. Due to the fractured nature of Android, major OS updates tend to be pushed out by individual phone manufacturers rather than Google — so while Google may have introduced Android 9.0 Pie in August, many manufacturers still haven’t updated eligible phones to Google’s latest operating system.

Waiting for the newest version of Android and all its cool new toys can be frustrating, and we try to keep you abreast of the Android 9.0 Pie update schedule where we can — but some manufacturers are worse than others when it comes to updates. New website AOSMark is ranking manufacturers based on their reliability for Android updates, and it has released its first report of the best 20 Android manufacturers.

Google sits atop the list, with a score of 3.5 updates on average for each of its phones. Since the Pixel (and previous Nexus) range are always the first to receive the latest version of Google-made Android, and tend to be supported for a few major updates, this is no surprise. What is surprising though is that OnePlus comes second on the list with a score of 2.75. OnePlus phones originally ran the Android fork CyanogenOS, so it’s ironic the Chinese company has become such a strong Android advocate in the last few years.

Nokia comes in third at 1.82, thanks in large part to its embrace of the Android One program. Nokia’s phones run almost pure stock Android, so it’s much quicker to send out updates than companies who use a heavily modified Android skin — like Samsung or LG. Sony runs a similar almost-stock Android, and it’s been rewarded for this with a fourth-place position. Other well-known manufacturers don’t fare as well. Samsung finds itself in eighth position, while Motorola and HTC hit an unenviable eleventh and twelfth. Huawei, Xiaomi, and LG all find themselves in positions of shame with scores lower than 1 — meaning these three companies have not managed an average of a single major update across their released devices.

If those scores seem low to you, it’s worth pointing out how AOSMark formulates its numbers. Essentially, AOSMark awards points for each major update. Security updates and more minor updates don’t count (Android 7.1.0 to Android 7.1.1, for example), but the bigger API changes do — so an upgrade from Android Oreo to Android Pie counts, as does upgrading from Android 8.0 to 8.1.

What’s the point? Well, pressuring manufacturers into prompter upgrades is likely a big part of it, but it’s also about making sure consumers know their future upgrade prospects when they buy a phone. Consumers can expect a manufacturer with a lower score to be less reliable at upgrading a recently released budget phone, while a higher scored manufacturer will be more likely to send out major updates to even its cheapest phones.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Master your Huawei P20 and P20 Pro with these helpful tips and tricks
awesome tech you cant buy yet kistler jacket feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Best Essential Phone cases
Mobile

Say goodbye to the Essential Phone: It’s sold out and won’t be restocked

The Essential Phone sold out on the official Essential website and in most retail outlets. A spokesman for the company confirmed that there will be no more restocks for the mobile device.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
author prize junk email spam
Android

Google rolling out spam-protection tool for Android Messages

Google has reportedly started rolling out an anti-spam tool for Android Messages. The feature is automatically activated for the lucky ones who gain access to it right away, but for privacy-conscious users, the tool comes with a catch.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Save up to $950 with the best smartphone deals for January 2018

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $950.
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone xs max catches fire emits smoke caught
Mobile

iPhone XS Max allegedly catches fire while in owner’s pants

An almost brand new iPhone XS Max allegedly caught fire while in its owner's pants, burning his skin. The man from Columbus, Ohio is now thinking about launching legal action against Apple, due to its lackluster response to the incident.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
smartphones
Photography

We took our seven favorite smartphones to Japan for the ultimate camera shootout

2018 is at a close, and it's time to find the best smartphone camera money can buy. We took our favorite phones of the year to Japan for the ultimate camera shootout. Here's how they fared.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Deals

Got Christmas money to burn? Get an iPhone wireless charger for under $20

Whether you're looking for stocking stuffers or gift ideas, these deals from Samsung, Seneo, and others can get you a wireless charging pad for cheap. Don't settle for wired charging if you don't have to.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
best weightlifting apps
Mobile

Looking to build some serious muscle? These weightlifting apps will pump you up

Want to get ripped but can't stand generalized fitness apps? These are the best weightlifting apps with a focus on gains, form, muscle targeting, and the other features that you're really looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Epson WF-7510 front printing
Mobile

How to print from an Android smartphone or tablet

These days, you don't need a computer to print a document or photo -- you can easily print them straight from your smartphone or tablet. There are a few ways to do so, but once you're set up, it should be easy. Here's how to do it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for January 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fitbit alternative roundup
Deals

Stay fit and save cash with our top 10 affordable Fitbit alternatives

As much as we love Fitbits, they're rather expensive. If all you want is a simple activity tracker, however, then check out these great cheap Fitbit alternatives. With offerings from brands like Garmin, you don't need to pay full price.
Posted By Lucas Coll
audible free trial
Mobile

Apple releases six celebrity-narrated audiobooks, and they’re all free

Give your eyes a rest and try some of these free audiobooks offered by Apple via its Apple Books app. Titles include "The Time Machine," narrated by Kelsey Grammer, and "Pride and Prejudice," narrated by actress Kate Beckinsale
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung unpacked galaxy home bixby speaker
Smart Home

Samsung may already be working on a second Galaxy Home smart speaker

Samsung is yet to release its first smart speaker and there's already talk of it prepping a second, more affordable one. Details are scant just now, but if the rumors are true, expect a smaller, simpler version of the Galaxy Home.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
huawei p20 pro 29
Mobile

Master your Huawei P20 and P20 Pro with these helpful tips and tricks

If you're looking for the ultimate Android smartphone, the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are two excellent contenders. Here are a few of our favorite tips and tricks to help you master these spectacular phones.
Posted By Simon Hill