Apple may replace Touch ID with Face ID for its 2018 iPhone lineup

Why it matters to you FaceID should help keep your phone much more secure than TouchID.

While Apple opted for Touch ID with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, next year’s iPhones could possibly abandon the feature completely. The 2018 iPhone lineup may adopt Face ID for all of its next-generation devices, reports 9to5Mac.

With Face ID, you can unlock your phone and allow access to other features on your device by scanning your features. It uses a neural engine to map the contours and shapes of your face in real time — but isn’t confused by hairstyles, hats, or beards. Apple also says there is only a one-in-million chance someone can find a way around the system — whereas Touch ID has a one-in-50,00 chance.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claimed that the future of Face ID was extremely dependent on the consumer reaction to the iPhone X. But his most recent statement explains that Apple is most likely going to lean toward 3D sensing completely.

Kuo also said the feature is key as far as selling points go for 2018 iPhone models. Even with the difficulty Apple is facing regarding the manufacturing of 3D sensing, Kuo believes TrueDepth cameras and Face ID will help Apple capitalize on its lead when it comes to this technology.

According to the analyst, Apple’s TrueDepth camera module — which is the hardware behind Face ID — is between one to two years ahead of comparable technologies. The infrared cameras, ambient light sensors, proximity sensors, and dot projectors, are reportedly a challenge when it comes to mass manufacturing.

But even with its challenges, Apple’s focus on 3D sensing leads Kuo to believe new iPhone models in the future will ditch fingerprint recognition completely. The decision will give Apple an edge against competitors because Face ID will allow all iPhones to include a full-screen design.

Earlier this week, Kuo also predicted Apple’s next iPad camera may also be compatible with Face ID. Specifically the next 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will have an experience “consistent with the iPhone X.” Although, the report does not speculate what will happen to the fingerprint-scanning Touch ID sensor that exists on the current iPad Pro models.

While a few Chinese manufacturers may launch under-display fingerprint technology, that means a higher price point. Kuo believes manufacturers are leaning toward 3D sensing instead of having to go with in-display or the more common option — rear-placed fingerprint sensors.