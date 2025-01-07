Apple addresses false AI summaries, but does it go far enough?

On Monday, we reported on the increasing criticism of Apple’s summarized notification feature, which is part of Apple Intelligence. The company has now addressed this issue, indicating that it recognizes the concerns of many users, according to Ars Technica.

Introduced in iOS 18.1, the summarized notifications feature aims to help users manage notification overload by grouping alerts and displaying only the essential details. It’s at that last point that the BBC and others have thrown their criticism. These notifications, particularly news alerts, do not consistently provide accurate information.

For example, summarized notifications recently said that tennis great Rafael Nadal came out as gay and darts player Luke Littler had won the PDC World Championship. Neither of these events happened.

On this issue, Apple says it plans to issue a software update to improve the feature. It says:

“Apple Intelligence is designed to help users get everyday tasks done faster and more easily. This includes optional notification summaries, which provide users who choose to opt in a way to briefly view information from apps and tap into the full details whenever they choose. These are identified by a summarization icon, and the original content is a quick tap away. Apple Intelligence features are in beta and we are continuously making improvements with the help of user feedback. A software update in the coming weeks will further clarify when the text being displayed is summarization provided by Apple Intelligence. We encourage users to report a concern if they view an unexpected notification summary.”

Apple has not provided a timeline for when a software fix will be released or how the issue will be resolved.

As Ars Technica rightly notes, Apple’s notification summaries use large language models (LLMs) to predict word segments based on previous text. However, these models do not truly understand the content they are summarizing. Although the models can be trained to improve accuracy, some errors will always persist. This is primarily due to the ever-increasing number of summaries being generated each day, which is challenging to manage.

The expectation is that Apple will address the issues with summarized notifications in due time, and it’s nice to see how quickly the company has responded to concerns. As the feature is refined, we’ll undoubtedly hear more about this in the coming weeks and months.

Apple Intelligence and summarized notifications are available on select Apple devices, including the iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro.