Apple’s long-delayed Airpower charging mat rumored to finally enter production

Aaron Mamiit
Apple’s AirPower wireless charging mat, originally unveiled in 2017 and expected to launch early last year, is rumored to have finally entered production.

Apple teased AirPower in September 2017, alongside the iPhone X and its wireless charging ability. The wireless charging mat was shown charging an iPhone X, an Apple Watch, and a set of AirPods at the same time. However, the device went on to become one of the most notable MIA gadgets of 2018, after Apple reportedly encountered various issues with the AirPower’s design.

Not all hope was lost for the AirPower though, even if Apple removed almost all mentions of the device from its official website. Famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo in December predicted that an AirPods upgrade will be released this year with wireless charging support, raising the possibility that AirPower will also be launched within 2019.

An unverified tweet from HongKong website ChargerLAB now claims that AirPower is finally in production.

In a conversation on the Chinese messaging app WeChat, the source added that AirPower will be released “soon,” without adding further details. MacRumor’s translation of the messages confirmed the contents of the messages.

Apple accessory maker Luxshare is a member of the Wireless Power Consortium behind the Qi standard, and has long been suggested as the primary supplier for the AirPower.

A follow-up tweet, meanwhile, revealed that a second supplier is involved.

The tweet, which claims that the AirPower has 22 wireless charging coils split into three layers enabling the feature to charge three different devices simultaneously, coincides with a previous rumor that also stated that the AirPower will use special radio signals to detect where the devices are placed on the wireless charging mat. The integration of the three layers supposedly resulted in difficulties for Apple, but it appears that those problem have been solved.

Apple fans who have been waiting for the AirPower wireless charging mat will have to take these new rumors with a grain of salt though. While ChargerLAB has previously released accurate reports, there were times when it was wrong. Until Apple makes an official announcement on an AirPower release date, the status of the delayed wireless charging mat remains unclear.

