Get a four-pack of Apple AirTags for only $79 thanks to early Prime deal

Apple fans who keep losing their stuff may want to invest in the Apple AirTag. A four-pack of these Bluetooth trackers is on sale from Amazon for only $79 as part of the early offers for its Prime Big Deal Days, for savings of $20 on the bundle’s original price of $99. We’re not sure if this bargain will still be available upon the launch of the shopping event, which will officially run from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, so if you want to make sure that you get these tracking devices for cheaper than usual, we highly recommend taking advantage of this gem from today’s Apple deals.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

The small and portable Apple AirTag may prove to be a lifesaver for some Apple users — if you’ve got it attached to an item, you can use Apple’s Find My app to determine where it is, and you can even play a sound on its built-in speaker. Setting it up is easy, as all it takes is one tap to connect it to your iPhone or iPad. Within Bluetooth range of 30 feet, Precision Finding with its U1 chip gives an accurate location to within inches, so you’ll easily find that remote control that fell behind the couch or the keys that found their way to an unusual spot, for example.

The Apple AirTag is often compared with the Bluetooth trackers of Tile, so we highlighted the differences in our Apple AirTag versus Tile Tags comparison. While the Apple AirTag only works with the iPhone and iPad, its primary advantage is that it uses Apple’s Find My network to communicate with every other Apple device in the wild to send you its location, for much more effective tracking over longer distances.

The Apple AirTag will do wonders for the protection of your important things and for your peace mind. It’s currently lighter on the wallet too, with a four-pack of the Bluetooth trackers available for just $79 from Amazon’s early offers for its Prime Big Deal Days. There’s no telling how long you’ve got to enjoy the $20 discount on the bundle’s sticker price of $99 though, as it’s possible that the stocks that are up for sale are already gone by the time the shopping event starts. If you want to get this four-pack of the Apple AirTag for cheaper than usual, you should buy it now.

