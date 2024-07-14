 Skip to main content
The Apple AirTag Bluetooth tracker is super cheap for Prime Day this year

By
Person holding an Apple AirTag.
Apple

The Apple AirTag is a small device that can help you find just about anything. As a small Apple device, they’re relatively inexpensive, but they’re not cheap. A sort of fancy tech “snack” if you will. And that makes them a perfect inclusion among the best Prime Day deals. This early deal on Apple AirTags is also one of the best Prime Day Apple deals, and brings a single Apple AirTag down to $24 from $29 or a pack of four down to $75 from $99. That saves you $5 on the single or $24 off the pack of four ($6 each). Tap the appropriate button below to go buy your AirTags or keep reading to see more about why we like this deal.

Why you should buy Apple AirTags

The Apple ecosystem is huge. Apple knows how to leverage that with things like the Find My feature, which crowdsources finding lost Apple products. Using that same resource, they’ve come up with the humble AirTag. It’s a small, poker chip style device that can be attached to anything, giving you the ability to track and find whatever you attach it to. To quote our Apple AirTag review, “if there’s an iPhone within Bluetooth range of your AirTag, its location is updated, and you can see exactly where it is.”

This probably raises just about three questions for you. The first is how to attach it to things if it looks like a poker chip. There are tons of AirTag accessories for that. The next thing you’ll wonder is if you need to charge it. Unfortunately, you cannot charge an AirTag but will have to replace the battery after about one year. Finally, you’ll want to know how durable they are. If you keep them in something with a soft exterior they should handle themselves well, and they are IP67 rated for water protection and dust protection, making them pretty durable in the wilds.

Convinced now is the time to stock up on AirTags or at least get one? Tap the appropriate button below. Then, go check out more Prime Day goodness. Walmart Prime Day deals, though not official, are still there and are competing for the best deal prices available in the early season. Likewise, you can get some good tech and appliances with Best Buy Prime Day deals.

