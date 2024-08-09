You can buy a single AirTag for just $23 at Amazon today

There’s a new angle to the competition between Apple and Motorola with the launch of the Moto Tag. Following the arrival of Motorola’s Bluetooth trackers, the price of the Apple AirTag was reduced to $23 on Amazon, down by $6 from its original price of $29. The discount may not look like much, but the savings will add up if you’re planning to buy multiples of the tracking device. We’re not sure how long you’ll be able to buy it at 21% off though, so if you’re interested, you should complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag

The Apple AirTag is featured in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers as the top choice if you’re using an iPhone. In addition to a seamless one-tap setup with iOS devices, the Apple AirTag uses Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology on the newer iPhone models to lead you to it if you’ve misplaced the item that it’s attached to. If the object is further away, specifically beyond the 30-foot range of Bluetooth connections, the tracking device will use the Find My app to communicate with millions of other Apple devices to help you track its location. If you activate Lost Mode for your Apple AirTag, you will receive a notification when it’s detected by any device in the Find My network.

There are various accessories that you can use with the Apple AirTag to make it easier to attach to items, and with IP67 resistance against water and dust, it won’t easily be damaged when it’s exposed to the elements. The Apple AirTag is not rechargeable, but its CR2032 coin cell battery will last for approximately one year before it needs to be replaced.

There’s always high demand for Apple deals, and we don’t expect anything different with Amazon’s 21% discount for the Apple AirTag. The Bluetooth tracker is down to only $23 from its sticker price of $29, for savings of $6. This is an offer that you won’t want to miss if you’re planning to buy multiples of the tracking device, but you’re going to have to hurry in completing your transaction because there’s no telling when the Apple AirTag will return to its regular price — that may happen as soon as tomorrow.