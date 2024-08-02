The 4-pack of Apple AirTags are on sale for $76

If you want to keep an eye on all your equipment, you need some Apple AirTags. AirTags are simple to set up and make it easy to monitor where all your devices might be. The Apple AirTag 4-pack is currently on sale at Best Buy for $76, meaning you can save $23 off the regular price of $99. The perfect addition for when you head to school or you go traveling, this is one of the better Apple deals happening right now. Keen to learn more? Let’s take a look, or you can simply tap the button below to go straight to Best Buy. The deal is only available this weekend, so you’ll need to be quick.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag 4-Pack

In our Apple AirTag review, we explained how it’s the best tracker for leveraging billions of smart devices. Through Apple’s Find My network, you can enjoy near real-time updates about the location of your items, provided the AirTag is in a populated environment.

Each AirTag is small and portable, being just the right size to keep on a key chain or in a purse or wallet. You can also throw one in your bag before traveling. You can replace the coin cell battery yourself, an unusual feature for an Apple device. If you’re wondering if AirTags need to be charged: nope. Instead, it uses a standard, replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery which should last about a year. You get a notification when the battery is finally running low.

That’s pretty much all the maintenance needed with an AirTag. Otherwise, it takes seconds to pair with your iPhone and it immediately joins your other devices on the Find My app. If there’s an iPhone within Bluetooth range of it, its location is updated so you can always see where it is. There’s precision tracking too so you can enjoy an accurate location right down to within a few inches. It’s always possible to play a sound via its built-in speaker or say “Hey Siri, find my bag” to empower you.

Super versatile, Apple AirTags are a great addition to your tech arsenal.