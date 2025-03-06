 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Despite the controversy, Apple is bringing AI summaries to the App Store

By
Summarized notifications on Apple iPad mini with A17 Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

After all the trouble caused by Apple’s AI summaries for news apps like the BBC and the New York Times, Apple is coming back for more. The company has announced that “review summaries” are officially coming to the App Store, aiming to squish the most common points from hundreds or thousands of reviews into one AI-generated summary.

First spotted by Macworld, Apple has announced the coming feature on its developer site. The beta will start in iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 as part of a phased rollout, beginning with English-only summaries for a limited number of apps.

Recommended Videos

Apple says the summaries will be refreshed at least once a week and will eventually appear for every app “with enough reviews.” It doesn’t mention how many reviews are considered “enough,” but we might get more information in the future.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

As with a lot of AI summary features, this sounds like it could be useful if it can be trusted. However, it’s only been a few weeks since Apple’s AI incorrectly told people that tennis player, Rafael Nadal, had come out as gay — a perfect example of just how wrong AI can be about fairly important things.

Generating summaries for app reviews might not cause as much trouble as incorrect news headlines, but they could hurt app developers if things go wrong. If a summary accidentally includes an extreme opinion that only appeared in one out of thousands of reviews or just hallucinates something entirely, then app developers could find themselves losing out on downloads and purchases for no good reason.

Such inaccuracies wouldn’t benefit users either since they could miss out on a good app or end up downloading something that isn’t as good as the review summary made it out to be. However, it’s not impossible to do this well — Amazon has been using generated review summaries for nearly two years now, as has Microsoft.

Given Apple is playing catchup, it’s expected that this will have been tested to surface the right information — however, the rollout will be closely watched to see if the aggregation bugs have been ironed out for Apple.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Willow Roberts
Willow Roberts
Computing Writer
Willow Roberts has been a Computing Writer at Digital Trends for a year and has been writing for about a decade. She has a…
Apple gets relief for an AI ache. It could fix Apple Intelligence for everyone
Apple Intelligence update on iPhone 15 Pro Max.

It’s no secret that Apple’s AI efforts, especially on the iPhone, haven’t quite managed to create a stir, neither in terms of capabilities, nor the pace of innovation. The company, however, has finally managed a breakthrough in one of its biggest markets, which is also the central part of its product manufacturing operations.

Earlier today, Reuters reported that Apple has picked Chinese giant Alibaba to lead its AI efforts in the country. So far, iPhone and Mac users in China haven’t been able to take advantage of the Apple Intelligence tech stack. That’s due to the regulatory norms in China, which mandate a local partner to offer such services.

Read more
Why do health apps fail? Research bursts the hype with clear evidence
Someone holding an iPhone with the Apple Fitness app open, showing the Custom Plans feature.

Earlier today, Apple announced plans for its next health study that aims to connect information collected by wearables with all major types of wellness markers. The idea is to build atop the massive corpus of data provided by users and develop new digital health tools, covering both sensor and software-based solutions.

But are we relying too much on these digital health tools, despite not getting any meaningful benefits? Experts at the Technical University of Munich have just published their findings in a research paper, and it says the positive impact of telemedicine and exercise apps is minimal for at-risk people.

Read more
A native Android Apple TV app is now in the Google Play store
The Apple TV app on a Samsung Android phone.

It's been five years since the Apple TV app was launched, and we're now getting a version for Android devices -- built from the ground up for native Android integration -- in the Google Play store that will have the same Apple TV+ functionality as the Apple ecosystem version. The new app means users with Android OS 10 or later will finally have the ability to sign up for Apple TV+ on their Android-based phones and tablets to watch shows and movies like Severance, Silo, Killers of the Flower Moon, and CODA. There will be no difference in pricing on Android compared to Apple.

This should enable seamless interactivity across platforms for features such as Continue Watching -- which keeps track of where you are in a show or movie and allows you to pick up from that spot when you return, regardless of the device you watch on. Customer's Watchlist will be kept up to date across devices as well, and since purchases are linked to your Apple account, all the content you own will be accessible on any device with the new updated app. One thing missing at launch, though, will be the ability to cast Apple TV content from your Android device.

Read more