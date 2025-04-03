Apple could still move away from physical buttons on iPhone, but not anytime soon

The rumour mill for upcoming smartphones is constantly churning, and that’s especially true when it comes to the next Apple and Samsung devices. For years now, there has been speculation that Apple is considering solid state buttons for its iPhones, which would see it move away from physical buttons like the volume rocker and power buttons.

The rumours first appeared ahead of the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023, and when that didn’t happen, the rumours moved onto claiming we would see this design change for the iPhone 16 Pro. Of course, it didn’t happen then either, and while that’s not to say Apple has given up entirely on the idea, it looks like it might be a while before any switch happens.

What are solid-state buttons and when could they come to iPhone?

A new report from China by Instant Digital, picked up by AppleInsider, has suggested Apple hasn’t moved to the technology – which would see physical buttons replaced by touch-sensitive buttons that offer haptic feedback in order to feel like proper buttons – isn’t performing as Apple would like it to.

The Weibo post by Instant Digital – who has a mixed track record when it comes to Apple leaks – has claimed (translated) that Apple is “still adjusting the tactile design of solid-state keys and their reliability after long-term use”. The post also said there have been problems with “false touch” and “the responsiveness cannot be perfectly guaranteed”. Instant Digital also claimed that the technology has therefore currently been shelved by Apple for now.

It’s possible Apple will come back to the idea, especially if the charging port is also removed in the future as rumours have suggested. Both those design changes would allow for a much more streamlined look, and likely allow future iPhones to be slimmer too. The Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models has seen Apple get closer to touch-sensitive buttons, though it is still a mechanical button at its heart.

For now, it looks like its safe to say the iPhone 17 models will still have physical buttons as we know them, but never say never to solid state ones in the future if those issues that have been found can be overcome.