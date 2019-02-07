Digital Trends
Mobile

Apple patent suggests it will allow for more than two Face ID registrations

Christian de Looper
By
Face ID Process

In the days of Touch ID, it was easy to register other people’s fingerprints on your phone, giving them access when they needed it. When Apple switched to Face ID, however, that changed — and while you can now register two devices with Face ID, Apple could finally be working on adding more. That could come in handy, particularly on an iPad, which might be used by a family of people.

Perhaps more interesting than simply being able to register multiple faces to an iPhone is that the patent notes different faces being able to log into different profiles. That makes sense for the Mac — it’s easy to set up multiple users on a Mac, allowing different people to have their own files and apps separate from others. On an iPhone or iPad, however, it’s currently impossible to set up multiple profiles on the same device, though it’s a feature that has been highly requested.

The patent also discusses being able to log multiple faces for different looks. For example, if someone tends to change their facial features by doing things like adding facial hear or wearing glasses, they may want to log multiple faces to their profile — despite the fact that Face ID is generally good at still recognizing a user regardless of changes like facial hair and glasses.

It certainly makes sense that Apple would want to expand the features on offer by Face ID. The system is relatively high-tech compared to Touch ID, but it has a few limitations when compared to Touch ID. It’s unlikely someone would ever change their fingerprint, for example, but it’s certainly possible, and even likely, that users would change their facial features over time.

It’s likely Apple will switch to Face ID on all kinds of devices eventually. The feature was just brought to the iPad Pro, but many expect it to feature on the Mac line of computers at some point, too, especially the MacBook and iMac. Of course, whether that ever happens remains to be seen — as does the implementation of this patent — but we think it’s a pretty safe bet that Apple will allow for multiple Face ID implementations at once eventually.

Don't Miss

FaceTime bug: Lawmakers demand answers from Apple's CEO
Huawei Unfinished Symphony phone featured image
Mobile

Schubert left Symphony No. 8 unfinished. A smartphone’s A.I. just completed it

We all know computers can be used to make music, but can artificial intelligence be used to not only generate music, but complete one of the most famous unfinished symphonies of all time? Huawei has used its A.I. to find out.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iPhone XS XR trade in offer
Deals

Apple offers up to $400 off a new iPhone XS or XR with trade-in

Got your eyes on a new iPhone, and your current phone is looking a little long in the tooth? Apple's got you covered with an ongoing trade-in promotion that can save you hundreds on a brand-new iPhone XS or XR. Read on to find out how.
Posted By Lucas Coll
women in tech you should know angela ahrendts still 2
Business

Apple retail chief Angela Ahrendts is leaving after five years in the job

Apple's retail boss is leaving the company in April after five years in the job. Angela Ahrendts, who joined Apple from Burberry, will be replaced by Deirdre O'Brien, who's been at the tech company for 30 years.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
reasons to install ios 12 group facetime 2
Mobile

FaceTime bug: Lawmakers demand answers from Apple’s CEO

Apple is in hot water with U.S. lawmakers over its recent FaceTime bug. A House of Representatives committee says it's "deeply troubled" by the "significant privacy violation," and is now demanding answers.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to reinstall windows 10 cloud hands on v2
Computing

Yes, Android apps can run on your PC, and it's easier than you think

Wish you knew how to run Android apps in Windows? It's easier than you might think and there are a number of different ways to do it. In this guide, we break down the steps so you can follow along with ease.
Posted By Jon Martindale
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

The LG G8 ThinQ may include Face ID-level facial recognition

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
moto g7 review feat
Product Review

With the G7 series, Motorola refines its winning strategy for budget smartphones

Motorola’s Moto G-series often sets the baseline for good budget smartphones. The new Moto G7 lineup is looking to do the same for 2019. There’s the Moto G7, the Moto G7 Power -- a new entry -- and the Moto G7 Play, and we looked to see…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for February 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
motorola moto g7 news feat
Mobile

The Moto G7, G7 Play, and the G7 Power are finally here

After a number of leaks and rumors, the Motorola Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, and Moto G7 Power are finally here. The devices represent quite a spec bump over the previous-generation Moto G6 phones, yet still come at a reasonable price.
Posted By Christian de Looper
moto g7 lineup
Mobile

Moto G7 vs. Moto G7 Power vs. Moto G7 Play: Which Motorola phone is for you?

If the new budget range from Motorola has piqued your interest, but you're not sure which G7 would be best for you, then allow us to help. We compare the Moto G7, Moto G7 Power, and Moto G7 Play to find out precisely how they differ.
Posted By Simon Hill
Royole FlexPai
Mobile

The future unfolds: All the folding smartphones you need to know about

It's hard not to get excited about folding smartphones, as the designs promise to be radically different from the smartphones we carry around today. Here are all the rumored or real folding phones you need to know about.
Posted By Andy Boxall
vivo v15 and pro news pop up
Mobile

The Vivo V15 Pro comes with the world’s first 32MP pop-up camera

The Vivo V15 and V15 Pro are slated to launch on February 20, and are set to include a number of cool new toys, including a pop-up 32-megapixel selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and an impressive lack of bezels.
Posted By Mark Jansen
twitter
Social Media

Twitter users are declining but more people are seeing ads every day

Twitter's end-of-the-year report for 2018 is a mix of good and bad news. The good news is that more users are seeing adds daily, the metric the company will focus on moving forward. But the bad news is that monthly active users are…
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
LG rollable OLED display flexible rollable
Mobile

Apple patent hints at flexible display that hides speakers, buttons, and more

Apple is working on a display that could be used to hide speakers, buttons, and more. It could then change shape to accommodate those features when it needs to. The display could, for example, act as a membrane for a speaker.
Posted By Christian de Looper