 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Apple’s first OLED iPad Air will reportedly launch in 2026

By
Two iPad Air models showing the screens.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The iPad Air is a great device with a thin and lightweight design, powerful capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and support for games, video, and work. However, one shortfall of the Air is that, unlike the iPad Pro, it uses an LCD panel and a screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel sluggish and outdated compared to Apple’s top-tier devices.

That may be set to change in 2026, according to The Elec, which reported that Samsung Display will likely be the main supplier of OLED panels for the iPad Air. This would be welcome news since previous reporting from Apple Insider suggested that OLED displays on the iPad Air weren’t due until 2028, so getting them a couple of  years earlier will be sure to please Apple fans.

Recommended Videos

According to The Elec, Samsung Display has a large OLED production capacity, with the A3 line capable of producing 135,000 panels a month for the iPhone and iPad Pro OLED. By contrast, LG Display’s E6-1-3 line can produce 45,000 iPhone OLED screens a month, and the E6-4 line can produce 15,000 iPad OLED screens a month.

Watching video on M4 iPad Pro.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Last year, Samsung shipped 150 million to 160 million iPhone OLED panels from the A3 line, compared with the 52 million iPhone OLEDs shipped by LG’s E6 line. LG is expected to increase its production capacity by 10 million units in 2024.

The report from The Elec also mentions that there’s a possibility that Apple may choose to roll out OLED screens to other devices, including the iPad Mini and a future foldable. It’s also speculated that while the iPad Pro uses a Tandem OLED arrangement (meaning two OLED panels in a stack), the iPad Air may use a more traditional OLED tech, which could help bring down the cost per unit.

This report should still be viewed with some skepticism. While The Elec is reliable when reporting supply chain and production news, it has been less reliable in terms of features for unreleased products, especially with something as far out as 2026. Expect to get more concrete information starting next year.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Ajay Kumar
Ajay Kumar
Freelance Writer, Mobile
Ajay has worked in tech journalism for more than a decade as a reporter, analyst, and editor.
When will my iPhone get iOS 18? Here’s everything we know
Someone holding an iPhone 14 with the display turned on.

At Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote, the company revealed the next major iteration of iOS 18 for your iPhone. This is one of the biggest updates to the software in years, and it has cool new features like more home screen and control center customizations, RCS support in Messages, scheduled messages, and a slew of features powered by Apple Intelligence.

But are you wondering when you can get iOS 18 to try it out yourself? Here are all the details about when you can get iOS 18 on your compatible iPhone.
iOS 18 developer beta release date

Read more
When will my iPad get iPadOS 18? Here’s everything we know
A person holding the Apple iPad Air (2024).

During June's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple unveiled significant software updates for its main products: the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple Vision Pro, Apple TV, and Mac. One of these updates is iPadOS 18.

If you're wondering when you can download the new update for your iPad, it's technically available now. However, there are three different versions of iPadOS 18, and each will be released at different times throughout the year. Let's take a closer look.
iPadOS 18 developer beta release date

Read more
I tested iPadOS 18. It’s not the iPad update I was hoping for
home Screen of an iPad Pro that boots iPadOS 18.

I believe I fit into the iPad Pro’s target audience fairly well. I edit videos to make my sibling’s travel clips look nice on social media. Photo manipulation is a part of my daily routine, and I put in roughly 4 to 5 hours each week labeling images of dental scans for a machine learning training and research project.

I push my M4 iPad Pro as far as I can until I reach the frustratingly short limits of its operating system. Ever since Apple dropped the bombshell of a class-leading 3-nanometer processor being put inside its latest flagship tablet, the chatter of iPadOS finally getting a computing-worthy overhaul kicked into an all-time frenzy.

Read more