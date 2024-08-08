Apple’s first OLED iPad Air will reportedly launch in 2026

The iPad Air is a great device with a thin and lightweight design, powerful capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and support for games, video, and work. However, one shortfall of the Air is that, unlike the iPad Pro, it uses an LCD panel and a screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel sluggish and outdated compared to Apple’s top-tier devices.

That may be set to change in 2026, according to The Elec, which reported that Samsung Display will likely be the main supplier of OLED panels for the iPad Air. This would be welcome news since previous reporting from Apple Insider suggested that OLED displays on the iPad Air weren’t due until 2028, so getting them a couple of years earlier will be sure to please Apple fans.

According to The Elec, Samsung Display has a large OLED production capacity, with the A3 line capable of producing 135,000 panels a month for the iPhone and iPad Pro OLED. By contrast, LG Display’s E6-1-3 line can produce 45,000 iPhone OLED screens a month, and the E6-4 line can produce 15,000 iPad OLED screens a month.

Last year, Samsung shipped 150 million to 160 million iPhone OLED panels from the A3 line, compared with the 52 million iPhone OLEDs shipped by LG’s E6 line. LG is expected to increase its production capacity by 10 million units in 2024.

The report from The Elec also mentions that there’s a possibility that Apple may choose to roll out OLED screens to other devices, including the iPad Mini and a future foldable. It’s also speculated that while the iPad Pro uses a Tandem OLED arrangement (meaning two OLED panels in a stack), the iPad Air may use a more traditional OLED tech, which could help bring down the cost per unit.

This report should still be viewed with some skepticism. While The Elec is reliable when reporting supply chain and production news, it has been less reliable in terms of features for unreleased products, especially with something as far out as 2026. Expect to get more concrete information starting next year.