During the Apple California Streaming event, Apple Fitness+ has introduced Group Workouts on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. You will still see your own metrics on display on the screen, but you will also be able to see an indicator of how well your friends are doing in their workouts. It’s a fun way to bring a competitive element to working out and to keep yourself and your friends motivated.

Apple has also expanded its Apple Fitness+ program to include even more countries. While it’s currently available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, and New Zealand, Apple is adding support for 15 more countries including Italy, Austria, and Brazil. New subscribers to the service will receive one month for free, or three months free with the purchase of an Apple Watch. Afterward, the service is $10 per month or $80 per year in the U.S.

Apple Fitness+ provides a huge library of workout videos that you can follow along. Your Apple Watch will be able to track your performance, heart rate, and more fitness metrics directly on the screen.

The service is also receiving a slew of new workout routines to fit every fitness style. The “Get Ready for Snow Season” workouts are designed to help you prepare yourself for winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, with routines guided by world champion winter athletes.

Apple Fitness+ is also going to include Pilates for those that want to start working the core. While summer may be coming to an end, it’s never too early to start working your abs for next year. If the stresses of life are getting to you, the service is also bringing guided meditations for people of all levels, from complete beginners to those that have mastered the art of controlled breathing.

Apple Fitness+ continues to improve what the program offers, bringing gym-quality workouts directly into your home at a time when many people are not willing to go to a gym. Now with these new features, more workout styles than ever before are supported. The best part? You can exercise with your friends to make it a much more enjoyable experience.

