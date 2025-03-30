 Skip to main content
Apple’s next major health bet could be an AI doctor

Someone holding an iPhone with the Apple Fitness app open, showing the Custom Plans feature.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple’s efforts in the health segment are a class ahead of the competition. But more than just racing ahead with innovation, the company has taken a more holistic approach that focuses on deep collaboration with experts, thorough validation, and long-term collaboration with its user community on medical studies.

The new hearing aid facility on AirPods is one such fresh specimen of Apple’s efforts. Then you have features like fall detection, looking for signs of non-rhythmic heart activity, and more. The next big bet from Apple could be an AI agent that acts like a doctor and might arrive as early as next year.

“The initiative is called Project Mulberry, and it involves a completely revamped Health app plus a health coach. The service would be powered by a new AI agent that would replicate — at least to some extent — a real doctor,” says Bloomberg.

What to expect from an Apple AI coach?

Heart Rate monitoring on Apple Watch Series 10
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

As per the report, Apple is targeting a wide release of this system with the iOS 19.4 update, which is currently lined up for a release in the Spring or Summer season next year. The idea is ambitious at Apple’s scale, though not entirely novel.

Essentially, all the activity and wellness data collected in the Health app will be assessed by an AI coach. Based on this data, the AI health assistant will offer personalized recommendations. Back in 2024, Google launched a “Personal AI” within the Fitbit ecosystem that will offer actionable insights based on lifestyle patterns and workouts.

Last year, an upstart named ExerRing also introduced a smart ring that puts an AI coach on your fingers. The Circular Ring 2, which promises ECG measurement and blood pressure sensing, also brings an AI coach to the table via the connected mobile app.

Fitting nicely with the future hardware upgrades

Apple's Health app on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

In Apple’s case, expectedly, the efforts are far more expansive. “The company is currently training the AI agent with data from physicians that it has on staff. Apple is also looking to bring in outside doctors, including experts in sleep, nutrition, physical therapy, mental health and cardiology, to create videos,” says the Bloomberg report.

As far as utility goes, let’s say the Apple Watch detects a spike in heart rate. The Health app will log it, and then show a video from a doctor on how to best move ahead. Apple will offer a similar convenience tied to food and dietary assistance.

The AI agent will also take a peek at users exercising through their phone’s camera, and will offer insights and suggestions in real-time. This could tie well into Apple’s plans of AirPods with an onboard camera, and a similar hardware upgrade for the Apple Watch

