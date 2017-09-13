Apple’s iPad Pro tablets are now $50 more expensive after quiet price hike

Why it matters to you If you’re after a 256GB or 512GB iPad Pro, you’re going to have to fork out an extra $50 for it following an unannounced price rise.

As the spotlight begins to fade on Apple’s major product announcements, a few eagle-eyed observers have spotted unannounced prices rises for most of its iPads Pro tablets.

The tech giant has slapped $50 onto the cost of its 256GB and 512GB Pro devices, pushin

g the price of the 10.5-inch, 256GB model to $799, while the 512GB version will now set you back $999. The price tag on the 64GB model remains unchanged at $649.

For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the increase leaves the 256GB model with a $949 price tag, while the 512GB one now costs $1,149. Again, the 64GB version stays the same at $799.

The cost of the 256GB and 512GB cellular iPad Pros have also gone up by $50, and now retail for $130 more than the prices listed above.

The increases will come as a bit of a blow if you’ve been saving up to buy one of the affected iPads, though you might also want to consider checking out Apple’s current listings for refurbished iPads, which can offer great value for money.

Why the hike?

Although Apple has made no comment on the new prices, it’s thought to be down to the ongoing supply squeeze on NAND and DRAM memory chips used for tablets, smartphones, and other computing devices.

As noted by 9to5Mac, Apple’s chief financial officer, Luca Maestri, touched on the issue during an earnings call in the spring, saying the company had “started to experience some level of cost pressure on the memory side, particularly on NAND and DRAM.”

Maestri added, “The impact on NAND and DRAM will continue to be there and we expect it to be there.”

The squeeze has been exacerbated by tech manufacturers recently buying up memory chips in huge quantities. They’ve done this partly in anticipation of increased demand linked to Apple’s latest handsets that were unveiled on Tuesday, September 12, namely the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X, which will use the sought-after memory chips.

Apple and other large tech companies are unlikely to be hit by the shortage, Reuters said in June, adding that some larger firms have shifted to six-month supply agreements with chip makers to ensure they have enough for their own products.