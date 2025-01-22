 Skip to main content
Apple hit by lawsuit over harmful ‘forever chemicals’ in Watch bands

By
Apple is the target of a class action lawsuit alleging that the tech giant has been selling Apple Watch bands containing high levels of PFAS — commonly known as “forever chemicals” — without properly informing customers of their presence or associated health risks. Forever chemicals are so called due to their extreme persistence in the environment and inability to break down naturally. They can also build up in the body over time and have been linked to increased cancer risk, immune system suppression, and potential harm to unborn children. Studies are ongoing to determine the level of risk attached to such chemicals.

The lawsuit, which was first spotted by The Register after it was filed this week in the Northern District of California, singles out three Apple Watch bands: the Sport Band, Ocean Band, and Nike Sport Band, each of which is made from fluoroelastomer, a fluorocarbon-based synthetic rubber noted for its resilience against skin oils and sweat.

The class action suit, which includes anyone who has purchased one of the listed bands with or without an Apple Watch, cites a study carried out by University of Notre Dame scientists last year, which found elevated PFAS levels in several fitness tracker and smartwatch bands, including some manufactured by Apple. The study tested 22 different bands and found high concentrations of perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA), a type of PFAS, in some samples.

The plaintiffs allege that Apple is aware of the presence of PFAS in its products and of their potential dangers. It also accuses Apple of violating California’s consumer protection laws, fraud, negligence, and of unjust enrichment. The action is seeking an injunction to stop the sale of the alleged offending watch bands, as well as monetary penalties.

“[Apple] could have avoided the unreasonable safety and environmental hazard with available manufacturing alternatives, and its failure to do so while continuing to promise consumers health, wellness, and sustainability is unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent under consumer protection laws,” the lawsuit claims.

The University of Notre Dame’s research points out how multiple watch bands are marketed toward “sports and fitness” enthusiasts. Wearing one during exercise would mean increased sweat contact and open skin pores, offering an easy route for the harmful chemicals to seep into the skin and bloodstream. The researchers don’t say which specific bands were tested, but they do mention Apple and Apple/Nike products. It should also be noted that it’s not currently clear if the three bands mentioned in the lawsuit were part of the study.

Digital Trends has contacted Apple for comment on the class action lawsuit and we will update this article when we hear back.

