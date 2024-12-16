 Skip to main content
Apple hopes foldable and thinner iPhones will boost sales

A render of the iPhone Air.
Alleged render of the iPhone 17 Air. Front Page Tech

Apple’s iPhone sales have declined in recent years, primarily because the company has focused more on software updates than hardware improvements. However, Apple hopes this trend will change next year, as it plans to introduce new handsets with significant design upgrades.

There has been considerable discussion recently about the upcoming “iPhone 17 Air,” which is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone ever made. It is expected to be released in September alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 lineup.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is also working on another significant update: its first foldable devices.

The first of these devices, which we can refer to as the “iPhone Fold,” is expected to have a display larger than the iPhone 16 Pro Max when unfolded. Apple’s other foldable product in development appears to be even more ambitious; it is thought to unfold to about 19 inches, suggesting that this device will be more akin to a “Mac Fold” than an “iPad Fold.”

Apple expects to release the smaller of these products in 2026 or 2027, with the second one to follow. Both products have been in development for years, and Apple has been refining them and focusing on features that some competitor products have been criticized for, such as folding mechanisms, thinness, and energy efficiency. Earlier this month, a display expert noted that Apple’s first foldable device will be more like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6, meaning both devices are expected to feature inward-folding designs on a larger scale.

The 2025 iPhone Air is anticipated to replace the iPhone Plus within the iPhone lineup. Due to its thinner design, this model is expected to have a simplified camera system, which will help reduce production costs. It is projected to be priced lower than the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. A more traditional iPhone 17 model is also expected next year.

As a longtime iPhone user, I am more excited about the iPhone Fold than the iPhone Air. However, I recognize that, regardless of what Apple offers, it will be a first-generation product that may come with its share of issues. Still, I believe the company has learned from other manufacturers, such as Samsung and OnePlus, which have already introduced foldable products. Apple will likely consider the challenges and successes others have faced when developing its offerings.

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
