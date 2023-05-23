Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

iMessage — one of the biggest reasons to use an iPhone — is having some trouble right now. And, unfortunately, it’s unclear when things will be back to normal.

Looking at Apple’s official System Status website, it’s confirmed that an iMessage issue began at 11:50 a.m. ET. The issue is still listed as “ongoing” at the time of publication, with Apple noting that “Users may be unable to send or download attachments in iMessage.”

iMessage is still working just fine on my iPhone 14 Pro, but that doesn’t mean it’ll work for you. A quick look at Down Detector further confirm the problem, with people saying they’re having trouble sending messages, using attachments, and receiving messages.

If iMessage is still working for you, there’s nothing for you to worry about! Keep on keeping on like any other Tuesday. But what if iMessage is down for you? There’s no apparent fix for the outage, and right now, Apple hasn’t said anything about when it’ll be fixed.

Developing …

