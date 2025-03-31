Apple Intelligence just went international on a whole new scale

Apple Intelligence has just been rolled out on a larger scale, internationally, with more languages and locations included than ever before.

Apple has announced that from today there will be new features and languages added to expand the reach of its artificial intelligence software.

The new update will roll out today as part of the latest OS upgrades which apply to iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Apple has said the new language support for Apple Intelligence includes French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) — as well as localized English for Singapore and India — which are accessible in nearly all regions around the world.

For those people that are in EU countries this update will mean they should now have access to Apple AI features across iPhone and iPad devices, thanks to that iOS 18.4 update.

Apple Intelligence features

Apple has also announced that Apple Intelligence will now be available on the Apple Vision Pro with the latest visionOS 2.4 update. This brings with it a host of new features including the ability to write, summarize and edit text using the power of ChatGPT built right into the system.

Priority Notifications will also arrive as part of this update, meaning time-sensitive communications will be brought to your attention when needed. The idea being that you won’t miss what’s important but also shouldn’t be overwhelmed with quite as many notifications as usual.

Another fun AI addition is the ability to create a Memory Movie on a Mac by simply typing out a description of what you want to have come to life in video format.

On the area of privacy and security in AI, Apple says: “Apple Intelligence marks an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI and is designed to protect users’ privacy at every step.

“It starts with on-device processing, and for requests that require access to larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence.”