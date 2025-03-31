 Skip to main content
Apple Intelligence just went international on a whole new scale

Apple Intelligence on-screen on the iPhone 16e
Apple Intelligence has just been rolled out on a larger scale, internationally, with more languages  and locations included than ever before.

Apple has announced that from today there will be new features and languages added to expand the reach of its artificial intelligence software.

The new update will roll out today as part of the latest OS upgrades which apply to iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4.

Apple has said the new language support for Apple Intelligence includes French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified) — as well as localized English for Singapore and India — which are accessible in nearly all regions around the world.

For those people that are in EU countries this update will mean they should now have access to Apple AI features across iPhone and iPad devices, thanks to that iOS 18.4 update.

Apple Intelligence features

Apple has also announced that Apple Intelligence will now be available on the Apple Vision Pro with the latest visionOS 2.4 update. This brings with it a host of new features including the ability to write, summarize and edit text using the power of ChatGPT built right into the system.

Priority Notifications will also arrive as part of this update, meaning time-sensitive communications will be brought to your attention when needed. The idea being that you won’t miss what’s important but also shouldn’t be overwhelmed with quite as many notifications as usual.

Another fun AI addition is the ability to create a Memory Movie on a Mac by simply typing out a description of what you want to have come to life in video format.

On the area of privacy and security in AI, Apple says: “Apple Intelligence marks an extraordinary step forward for privacy in AI and is designed to protect users’ privacy at every step.

“It starts with on-device processing, and for requests that require access to larger models, Private Cloud Compute extends the privacy and security of iPhone into the cloud to unlock even more intelligence.”

Did the Apple HomePad just get leaked by Apple itself?
A mockup of a HomePod with an iPad attached.

The long rumoured Apple HomePad - a HomePod with a screen - may have just been revealed by none other than Apple itself.

After diving into the iOS 18.4 beta release, it's been noticed by the team over at Macworld that many changes are pointing towards entirely new hardware for Apple, soon.

HuggingSnap app serves Apple’s best AI tool, with a convenient twist
HuggingSnap recognizing contents on a table.

Machine learning platform, Hugging Face, has released an iOS app that will make sense of the world around you as seen by your iPhone’s camera. Just point it at a scene, or click a picture, and it will deploy an AI to describe it, identify objects, perform translation, or pull text-based details.
Named HuggingSnap, the app takes a multi-model approach to understanding the scene around you as an input, and it’s now available for free on the App Store. It is powered by SmolVLM2, an open AI model that can handle text, image, and video as input formats.
The overarching goal of the app is to let people learn about the objects and scenery around them, including plant and animal recognition. The idea is not too different from Visual Intelligence on iPhones, but HuggingSnap has a crucial leg-up over its Apple rival.

It doesn’t require internet to work
SmolVLM2 running in an iPhone
All it needs is an iPhone running iOS 18 and you’re good to go. The UI of HuggingSnap is not too different from what you get with Visual Intelligence. But there’s a fundamental difference here.
Apple relies on ChatGPT for Visual Intelligence to work. That’s because Siri is currently not capable of acting like a generative AI tool, such as ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini, both of which have their own knowledge bank. Instead, it offloads all such user requests and queries to ChatGPT.
That requires an internet connection since ChatGPT can’t work in offline mode. HuggingSnap, on the other hand, works just fine. Moreover, an offline approach means no user data ever leaves your phone, which is always a welcome change from a privacy perspective. 

Apple just patched a security flaw left users open to phishing attacks
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Apple just shared news that a new security update is available that patches a critical vulnerability in the Apple Password App. If you haven't yet updated your phone to the latest version of iOS, now's a good time — it will prevent you from falling victim to previously unknown security flaws.

The security flaw allowed bad actors to access stored usernames and passwords. The Apple Password App makes it easy to quickly log in to a website using stored credentials, but it should only work over a secured network; in other words, the URL should begin with "HTTPS." Security researchers first discovered the problem when more than 130 insecure websites (those that only used HTTP) had connected with the Password App.

