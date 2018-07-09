Apple’s latest updates for iOS, tvOS, and WatchOS are now available

Share

While Apple may be actively testing iOS 12 in its public beta, that doesn’t mean it can’t release a new version of iOS 11 too. In fact, that’s exactly what it has done with the release of iOS 11.4.1, tvOS 11.4.1, and watchOS 4.3.2.

As you might expect, iOS 11.4.1 is largely a big fix, but the company’s update notes are a little vague as to what to expect in the new operating system. We do know, however, that it improves reliability for Find My AirPods, offers better syncing with mail contacts, and more.

The update notes for WatchOS are even more vague — Apple simply says that watchOS 4.3.2 includes “improvements and bug fixes.” The new version of watchOS can be installed by heading to the Watch app, hitting General > Software Update. The tvOS update is available to download, but there doesn’t seem to be any available update notes for its release. Last but not least, a software update for HomePod is rolling out, with similar basic changes.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Apple isn’t working hard on new features for its devices. As mentioned, a number of public betas are currently available for testing, though if you’re an average consumer, we recommend waiting until the new software comes out of beta. When it does, however, you’ll get a number of great new features. For example, iOS 12 boasts Screen Time, a feature aimed at helping users better manage how much time they spend on their phones. It also allows users to more easily manage their notifications — thanks to the fact that notifications will now be grouped based on type.

Apple is also testing a new version of WatchOS, bringing the operating system up to version 5. WatchOS 5 boasts a number of helpful new features, including Automatic Workout Detection, which, as the name suggests, will begin automatically tracking your workout when it determines you’ve begun. It also now supports Apple Podcasts, and even third-party content on the Siri watch face.

Last but not least is the new MacOS, MacOS Mojave. Mojave brings with it some very helpful new features. For starters, with Mojave, macOS will finally have a “Dark Mode,” changing the light colors to dark ones on all Apple-built apps on the Mac.

The incremental new updates should be available now, while Apple’s more extensive upgrades will be available sometime in the fall.