Apple's iOS 13 is already spotted by website traffic analytics

Share

Apple hasn’t had the best past couple of months, but the company is undoubtedly looking to turn things around. While we’re all looking forward to a new set of iPhones for later in 2019, before we see those iPhones we’ll see the operating system that runs on them, likely to be called iOS 13.

A number of rumors have been popping up about what iOS 13 will end up looking like, ahead of the operating system’s likely release at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June. Here’s everything we know about iOS 13 so far.

iOS 13 spotted in the wild

While we haven’t seen too many official features of iOS 13 yet, we know that it exists. How? Well, if you own a website and have analytics software installed, you can actually see which operating systems and devices are visiting your website. Both MacRumors and BGR have reported that they are getting visitors on devices with iOS 13, suggesting that it’s well into testing at Apple.

Of course, all this says is that iOS 13 exists — we can’t glean any features from the data, except that it has a web browser and can connect to the internet.

Rumored features

Plenty of rumors have hit the internet highlighting new features that we expect to see in iOS 13. Some of these features were reportedly supposed to be released in iOS 12 but were delayed due to bugs that Apple wasn’t able to fix in time.

Many of the rumored features will benefit the iPad more than the iPhone. For example, Apple will reportedly revamp the Files app, which will help for those who need a high level of productivity from their device. We may also see in-app tabs, allowing users to open multiple windows of the same app, along with support for using the same app in Split View mode.

For both the iPhone and iPad, some other features will likely be released. For example, the operating system may feature a revamped Home screen app grid, along with new photo management tools.

We’ll likely hear a lot more about iOS 13 in the coming months and we’ll update this article as we hear more.