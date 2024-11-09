 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A hidden iOS 18.1 upgrade made it harder to extract data from iPhones

By
A person holding the Apple iPhone 16 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Apple Intelligence was the most notable upgrade that arrived on iPhones with the iOS 18 series of updates. But it seems Apple reinforced the security protocols in the background that could prevent bad actors from gaining unauthorized access to iPhones that haven’t been unlocked in a while by their legitimate owner.

Earlier this month, 404Media reported that law enforcement officials are troubled by iPhones that are mysteriously rebooting. Citing a report courtesy of officials in Michigan, the outlet notes that the reboots are hampering the ability to access what’s stored on the phones through brute-force unlock methods.

Recommended Videos

Following the report, Dr.-Ing. Jiska Classen, a wireless and mobile security researcher at the Hasso Plattner Institute, shared on social media about a new iOS 18.1 feature called “inactivity reboot.” It kicks into action when an unlock action is attempted on an iPhone.

Related

“While most people won’t have their phone forensically analyzed, many more will have their devices stolen. It protects user data in both cases,” she explained. The whole system is tied to patterns of inactivity, and how a phone taps into a secure state after being restarted.

Specifically, a phone enters a BFU (Before First Unlock) state following a restart. It only exits that stage after the phone has been unlocked. Now, BFU is a critical security measure, as it encrypts files individually on the phone, which means they can be accessed only after the phone has been unlocked.

Cellebrite UFED device.
A Cellebrite device used that is used to extract data from smartphones. Cellebrite

On iPhones, unlocking it after a restart (or the BFU phase) generates a decryption key, which subsequently decrypts the files and allows access to them. “Almost all the content of an iPhone is encrypted until the point when the user unlocks it to enable the phone to start up,” explains Celleberite, a company that makes devices used by law enforcement to extract data from phones.

BFU state doesn’t seem to block access to all data, but it does impose some serious restrictions. “Remember, if you seize an iPhone and it is already powered on, try to keep it that way,” Cellebrite warns investigators in another blog post.

Apple’s new “inactivity reboot” system throws another obstacle in the way of accessing the data on an iPhone even if it hasn’t been unlocked in a while, thanks to the automatic reboot process that puts the phone in BFU mode.

Now, the BFU state itself is not impenetrable on its own. Cellebrite claims that its Premium package — which includes a UFED device and special software — can help extract data from devices in the BFU state.

However, as per a research paper by experts at the Department of Electrical Engineering (Faculty of Engineering, Universitas Indonesia), they could “see just around 40% of the media obtained in BFU locked device extraction” using the Cellbrite Premium system.

Apple hasn’t officially commented on the “inactivity reboot” system that it implemented with iOS 18.1 yet. However, the company still co-operates with law enforcement authorities to unlock iPhones with proper warrant or legal authorization.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
The iPhone 16 Pro Max has an identity crisis
Close up of the iPhone 16 Pro Max camera

I love the iPhone 16 series. I should clarify: I love most of the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 is probably the best small phone ever made — although the Google Pixel 9 Pro makes it a close fight — while the iPhone 16 Pro is my personal iPhone of choice this year. Even the iPhone 16 Plus feels special. That leaves the iPhone 16 Pro Max as the one that's disappointed me the most.

Apple’s biggest-ever iPhone is also symbolic of a problem facing the company: Where does the iPhone 16 Pro Max go from here? Aside from the screen being 0.2 inches larger, there’s little tangible difference from the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Read more
iOS 18.2 just took another step toward its official release
iOS 18 logo on the iPhone 16 Pro

Yet another iOS update is ready, and this one is important. The iOS 18.2 beta 2 update is live, and it's a big deal for a couple of reasons. It's available to more people than the previous beta, and it indicates another step toward iOS 18.2's public launch.

The first version of this beta was only available to people whose phones supported Apple Intelligence, but this latest version works with any phone that can update to iOS 18. Addditionally, iOS 18.2 beta 2 is only available to developer beta testers. There isn't a public beta at the moment, and we have no word on when one might release. Still, it's good to see that more people are included this time around.

Read more
iOS 18’s best AI tools arrive in December, but Siri has a longer wait
Apple Intelligence on iPhone 15 Pro.

The Apple Intelligence toolkit has witnessed a staggered mix of delayed features and underwhelming perks. But it seems that the most promising set of those AI tools that Apple revealed at WWDC earlier this year is right around the corner.

In the latest edition of his PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes that the iOS 18.2 update will start rolling out via the stable channel in the first week of December.

Read more