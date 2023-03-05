 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

It may not be the latest model, but this iPad is a steal at $79 off

Albert Bassili
By
The iPad 10.2 on a table.

If you want to get an excellent tablet, you can’t go wrong with the iPad, and while the 2021 model is a little old at this point, it’s still relatively powerful compared to tablets from other companies. Since it is a bit old, it also has a great deal from Amazon, bringing it down to $250 from $329, a nice $79 discount, and well worth grabbing if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021)

The 2021 Apple iPad was an incremental upgrade to the 2020 model and is a great entry point if you’re entering the Apple ecosystem for the first time. For starters, it runs the A13 bionic chip, which, while two generations older than the A15, is still a powerful little processor bundle and can handle most stuff you throw at it. It also has more than enough RAM to handle day-to-day use, so you won’t constantly have to manage apps or the number of browser windows open. Also, while this deal comes only as a Wi-Fi version, you can grab a cellular version if you’d prefer to go that route, and similarly, we encourage you to grab the 256GB version rather than the 64 GB unless you’re planning on grabbing one of these external hard drive deals.

Besides that, you get a gorgeous 10.2-inch retina display which Apple is famous for, and typical features like the Touch ID. That said, what makes the 2021 iPad a great buyer is the newer and more efficient battery which should give you a few extra hours than previous models. Otherwise, the 2021 model is the same as the previous one, with the same great features and accessories working across 2021, 2020, and 2019 models, making this a great upgrade if you’re coming from the earlier models.

Related

Overall, the 2021 Apple iPad isn’t going to wow anybody, especially with the new A15 and M1 chips that we see with the more recent iPads. That said, it’s still a powerful tablet, and, more importantly, it’s at a great price, especially with this deal from Amazon bringing it down to $250, so it’s worth grabbing. On the other hand, if you want something a little more modern, check out these iPad deals for deals on the latest gear!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Hurry — Apple Watch Series 8 is back at its cheapest-ever price
Briley Kenney
By Briley Kenney
February 28, 2023
An Apple Watch Series 8 with the screen on.

One of the best smartwatch deals right now is one many of us have been waiting for -- the cheapest-ever price on the Apple Watch Series 8. Over at Amazon, it's normally priced at $399 but right now, it's down to $329 for a very limited time only. We're expecting stock to fly out on this one as a $70 saving is rare to see on the latest watch from Apple. Let's take a quick look at why you might need it in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple Watch Series 8
Always one of the Apple Watch deals to watch for, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a great wearable for most people, provided they own an iPhone. At its simplest, you can use it to track all your exercise and workouts. Thanks to Apple's neat activity rings system, you're motivated to burn more calories, stand more often throughout the day, and participate in exercise too. It's surprisingly compelling and you soon end up competing against yourself with a selection of workout awards further enticing you.

Read more
The best phones in 2023: our 12 favorite smartphones you can buy
Paula Beaton
Mark Jansen
Christine Romero-Chan
By Paula Beaton , Mark Jansen and Christine Romero-Chan
February 28, 2023
The back of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, showing its green color.

What's the best phone in 2023? It may seem like a simple question, but it's anything but. Smartphones are so good these days, and while it's great having so many excellent options to choose from, it also means that finding the perfect one for you can be a challenge.

That's why we're here to help. Below, you'll find our picks for the best phones you can buy right now. Whether you're a longtime iPhone fan, are a diehard Android user, or you're open to any smartphone, we think you'll find something on this list that'll suit you perfectly.

Read more
One of our favorite iPhone 14 cases is on sale right now
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 27, 2023
mujjo full leather wallet case deal february 2023 iphone 14 lifestyle

It's a wise move to protect your beloved iPhone 14 and right now, we've spotted the deal for you. Over at Mujjo, you can buy one of our favorite iPhone cases -- the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 14 for $40 instead of $54. A discount that soon adds up, you're really going to appreciate how much more secure your iPhone 14 is once it's encased in this. We're not sure how long the deal is going to stick around, so take a quick look at what we have to say about it, then hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case
One of the best iPhone 14 cases out there, the Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case is a must-own for anyone that wants a stylish yet practical way to look after their iPhone 14. Far from a cheap phone, it's important to keep it safe from any drops or bumps. The Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case offers a 1mm raised leather bezel and raised camera bump to keep your screen and camera safe from scratches. It also covers the base without obstructing the speakers or charging port while machined metal buttons give you a satisfying clickiness when you use the side buttons.

Read more