Apple’s iPad lineup remains one of the most popular tablet options on the market, and for the 4th of July it offers some impressive savings as well. The Apple iPad 2021 model is discounted at Amazon right now, with its sale price at just $279. An additional $29 discount is available at checkout, which brings the 2021 iPad back down to its cheapest-ever price, as you can see here:

There’s a chance the Apple iPad 2021 model could come in at an even lower price come Prime Day. One way to go about landing the most savings possible is to purchase the iPad now and leave it unopened, and if a cheaper price turns up on Prime Day you can return this one and celebrate your well-researched savings.

Why you should get the Apple iPad (2021)

Even though the Apple iPad 2022 is on the market, and even though there are models like the Apple iPad Air and the Apple iPad Mini, the 2021 model of the Apple iPad holds up well today. In concept what you’re getting with this iPad is similar to what you’re getting with all of the best iPads: simplicity, quality, and access to Apple software ecosystem. This iPad lacks the current M1 chip you’ll find in the iPad Air, but still has a super capable A13 Bionic processor. It has a 12-megapixel front camera and an 8-megapixel back camera, each of which delivery great photos and the ability to FaceTime with friends and family.

Apple is known for making great, enjoyable products, and using a device with the Apple name on it gets you access to all sorts of popular software. This iPad includes iPadOS, Apple’s exclusive iPad operating software, as well as Safari, Messages, Scribble, Pages, and Keynote. You can also access things like Apple Music, Apple TV+, iCloud, and Apple Arcade with this iPad. It’s a versatile device that capable of becoming your notepad, photo studio, scanner, canvas, and mobile office, and the 10.2-inch retina display makes watching movies and exploring social media fun and immersive.

Currently you can grab the Apple iPad 2021 for its cheapest price ever at Amazon. It’s currently listed at $279, and you can save an additional $29 at checkout. This brings the price down to $250, a total savings of $79 from its regular price of $329.

