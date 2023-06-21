 Skip to main content
Shopping for an iPad 10.2? You need to know about this deal

With the 2022 Apple iPad in the market, you’re correct in thinking that you can get the 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch screen for cheaper than usual. For example, Amazon has slashed the price of the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model to a very affordable $270, for $59 in savings from its original price of $329. Among all the tablet deals online, this offer is among the ones that provide the best value for your money, but you’ll need to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure when it will expire.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10.2

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is already available, but the 9th-generation Apple iPad has certain advantages on top of its lower price. In our 2022 Apple iPad versus 2021 Apple iPad comparison, you may want to go for the 9th-generation Apple iPad if the thicker bezels appeal to you for browsing, and if you’ve invested in multiple Lightning cables as the 10th-generation iPad uses a USB-C port for charging. Both tablets may be upgraded to iPadOS 16, so you won’t be missing out on the newest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets.

As a tablet for daily use, the 2021 Apple iPad won’t let you down with its Apple A13 Bionic processor, which you can also find in the iPhone 11 series. The 10.2-inch Retina display is simply gorgeous with sharp details and vivid colors, so you’ll be able to better appreciate the movies that you’re watching and the games that you’re playing. There’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage to keep you in focus during video calls, and an 8MP Wide back camera for taking photos and recording 1080p HD video. The 2021 Apple iPad is also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, for those who want to draw or take notes on the tablet.

Amazon’s $59 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch screen makes it one of the most attractive iPad deals in the market, as you’ll only have to pay $270 for this device instead of $329. While it may not be the latest version of Apple’s entry-level tablet, it’s still a worthwhile purchase, and even more so because of the price cut. You’ll have to push through with the transaction quickly though, because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

Every iPhone owner needs this portable charger stand, and it’s $17 off
anker 622 wireless charger deal amazon march 2023 feature

An iPhone is good for little if you can’t keep it charged up and ready to go, and today you can catch a deal on a portable wireless charger at Amazon. The Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger is seeing a price drop down below $43, which will save you about $17 from its regular price of $70. It’s compatible with several different Apple iPhone models, and is available in a variety of different colors. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Anker 622 Wireless Charger
There are a lot of chargers out there to consider if you have one of the best iPhones, but few of them are as portable or as practical as the Anker 622 Magnetic Wireless Charger. It connects to your iPhone with a super strong magnet that snaps it into place with the wireless charging magnet within the iPhone, and from there, charges it up via USB-C cable. One of the things that makes this such an attractive charger it’s super slim, and when it’s unplugged it’s able to stay attached to the iPhone. It’s so slim, in fact, you could essentially leave it attached to the iPhone when it’s not in use and you would barely notice the added weight and dimensions.

Read more
This bundle saves you $50 on a Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case
amazon fire hd 10 2021 news 1

The Amazon Fire HD 10 is an affordable mobile device that's perfect for basic functions, but you can get its 64GB model for even cheaper as part of a bundle from Amazon that includes the tablet's Keyboard Case for just $190. You'll enjoy $50 in savings from the total price of $240, but to do so, you'll need to push through with the purchase today as we're not sure if the offer will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire HD 10 and Keyboard Case bundle
Amazon's Fire tablets focus on affordability and utility, instead of on sheer performance. This means you shouldn't expect the Amazon Fire HD 10 to match the power of the high-end devices in our list of the best tablets, but you'll appreciate it as an everyday companion for yourself and for your family. It's got an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM, which is more than enough for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, watching streaming content, and using social media apps. The tablet also features a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Full HD resolution that's 10% brighter than its previous generation, and a battery that can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Read more
Best Apple Deals: Save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks and more
dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Apple loyalists, rejoice! The innovative and notoriously expensive manufacturer of seemingly every popular tech product out there actually does have some discounts. If you're looking to complete your sweet of Apple products with new earbuds, smartwatches, laptops or tablets, we have the Apple deals for you. It's now 2023, so many of these deals are on products released over the past year. These deals won't stick around for long, since the Silicon Valley tech giant knows that their products are always in high demand. Check out our favorite Apple deals below, and grab what you want before the sale ends.
Best Apple deals

Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS, 41mm) --
Apple iPad Mini (2021) --
Apple AirPods Max --
Apple iPad Air 2022 --
Apple MacBook Air M1 --
Apple MacBook Pro (M2, 13-inch, 256GB) --

Read more