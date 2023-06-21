Shopping for an iPad 10.2? You need to know about this deal

With the 2022 Apple iPad in the market, you’re correct in thinking that you can get the 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch screen for cheaper than usual. For example, Amazon has slashed the price of the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model to a very affordable $270, for $59 in savings from its original price of $329. Among all the tablet deals online, this offer is among the ones that provide the best value for your money, but you’ll need to act fast and complete your purchase as soon as possible because we’re not sure when it will expire.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 10.2

The 10th-generation Apple iPad is already available, but the 9th-generation Apple iPad has certain advantages on top of its lower price. In our 2022 Apple iPad versus 2021 Apple iPad comparison, you may want to go for the 9th-generation Apple iPad if the thicker bezels appeal to you for browsing, and if you’ve invested in multiple Lightning cables as the 10th-generation iPad uses a USB-C port for charging. Both tablets may be upgraded to iPadOS 16, so you won’t be missing out on the newest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets.

As a tablet for daily use, the 2021 Apple iPad won’t let you down with its Apple A13 Bionic processor, which you can also find in the iPhone 11 series. The 10.2-inch Retina display is simply gorgeous with sharp details and vivid colors, so you’ll be able to better appreciate the movies that you’re watching and the games that you’re playing. There’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage to keep you in focus during video calls, and an 8MP Wide back camera for taking photos and recording 1080p HD video. The 2021 Apple iPad is also compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil, for those who want to draw or take notes on the tablet.

Amazon’s $59 discount for the Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 2021 Apple iPad with a 10.2-inch screen makes it one of the most attractive iPad deals in the market, as you’ll only have to pay $270 for this device instead of $329. While it may not be the latest version of Apple’s entry-level tablet, it’s still a worthwhile purchase, and even more so because of the price cut. You’ll have to push through with the transaction quickly though, because the bargain may disappear at any moment.

