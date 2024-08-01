 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart dropped the price of the 2021 iPad by $80 for back to school

By
A man works on the Apple iPad 2021 at his desk.
Apple

Now that back-to-school sales are in full swing, our favorite retailers are stocking shelves with some of the most popular scholastic tech. Expect to see a slew of student laptop deals on both digital and in-store shelves. Another top device you should expect to find on sale is the Apple iPad. In fact, if you’d like to get your shopping started early, we found this awesome markdown while perusing through Walmart deals:

As it stands, you’ll be able to purchase the 2021 Apple iPad (64GB with Wi-Fi) for $250. That’s an $80 markdown from its original $330 price. 

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

While laptops tend to draw most of the collegial fanfare, tablets are a great alternative to portable PCs. In the case of the 2021 Apple iPad, you’ll have an all-in-one solution for taking notes, collaborating on group projects, and more general tasks like browsing the web and watching HD movies on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. 

Underneath the hood, this version of the iPad is equipped with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which delivers exceptional performance and swift navigation across your iPadOS screens and menus. The 10.2-inch Retina display with TrueTone is a bright and colorful display that stands out nicely in classrooms, conference rooms, and other spaces where ambient lighting may be on the harsher side. The brilliant touchscreen is joined by a 12MP ultra wide front cam and an 8MP wide rear lens too, allowing you to take high-quality photos and videos in a pinch. 

On top of all-day battery life (up to 10 hours on a full charge), you’ll also get up to 256GB of internal storage. That’s plenty of space for docs, spreadsheets, photos, videos, and other files. If you don’t mind the fact that this is an older iPad version (right around four years old now), this could be the mobile notepad you’ve been looking for!

While we’re not sure how long this discount will remain in effect, our experience with back-to-school iPad deals is they tend to go pretty quickly. Save $80 when you purchase the 2021 Apple iPad through Walmart. We also have a big list of other tablet deals we found this week.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Best Prime Day tablet deals still available: iPad, Samsung Galaxy, more
Best Prime Day Deals

Prime Day is over, but it seems like a few companies forgot to take down their Prime Day deals. Tablets are a great way to play with apps or spend a lazy day on the couch watching shows from the Prime Day streaming service deal that you might pick up as well. Just be sure to wear headphones from one of these Prime Day headphones deals so you don't annoy your family while jamming out. In any event, the following Prime Day tablet deals come from a variety of brands, including Android tablets from Samsung and Lenovo, but we've also noted a shocking number of Apple Prime Day deals for Prime Day iPad deals this year as well, so you can get a great iPad on the cheap. Here are our top picks.
Today's best tablet deals

We've rounded up our favorite tablet deals below, which includes Apple's iPads and Android tablets by brands such as Samsung and Amazon. You have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of these offers though, as Prime Day is technically over.

Read more
Best Prime Day iPad deals: Air, Mini, and Pro starting at $193
The back of the Apple iPad Air (2024).

If you've got an eye on any of Apple's tablets, you're going to want to take advantage of what's left of the Prime Day iPad deals. That's right, Prime Day may be over but there is still a lot of Prime Day deals hanging around. iPads don't often come cheap, which is why there's always high demand for discounts on iPads from Prime Day tablet deals. There are offers for both budget-friendly models and current-generation iPads still out there, so there's surely something here for everyone. Apple fans, you should also check out our favorite Prime Day Apple deals, including Prime Day AirPods deals and Prime Day MacBook deals.
Best 10.2-inch iPad Prime Day deals

The 10.2-inch iPad, which encompasses the seventh-generation Apple iPad to the ninth-generation Apple iPad, are highly recommended models if you want a budget-friendly device that still has access to the conveniences of Apple's tablets. Their performance won't match those of the latest models, but they're still pretty decent devices by today's standards, and they're more tempting purchase because you can get them for even cheaper prices from this year's Prime Day iPad deals.

Read more
Walmart is selling refurbished iPads for $99 today
The iPad Air 9.7-inch with Apple A7 chip, USA Essentials wireless earbuds, an iPad case, and an iPad screen shield.

While Amazon flashes huge Prime Day deals in our face, Walmart is quietly stealing the show when it comes to Prime Day iPad deals. The standout this week is the super cheap refurbished iPad as part of Walmart Prime Day deals. Who says Walmart deals are only good if they’re for a brand-new product? For $100, you’ll be able to take home a refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch model with Apple’s A7 chip, Wi-Fi connectivity, and 16GB of storage. Other bundle items include a set of USA Essential wireless earbuds, a protective case, screen shield, and charger. 

Why you should buy the refurbished Apple iPad Air 9.7-inch
Whether you’re a student looking for an inexpensive tablet to take notes on, or a working professional that needs a reliable way to mirror graphs and spreadsheets to a projector, each generation of the iPad Air has prioritized portability and performance. This particular model (the Air A7) uses an older Apple processor, but that doesn’t mean your tablet is going to run slow. In fact, Amazon’s refurb process involves rigorous testing to ensure the iPad runs as close to like-new condition as possible. 

Read more