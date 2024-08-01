Walmart dropped the price of the 2021 iPad by $80 for back to school

Now that back-to-school sales are in full swing, our favorite retailers are stocking shelves with some of the most popular scholastic tech. Expect to see a slew of student laptop deals on both digital and in-store shelves. Another top device you should expect to find on sale is the Apple iPad. In fact, if you’d like to get your shopping started early, we found this awesome markdown while perusing through Walmart deals:

As it stands, you’ll be able to purchase the 2021 Apple iPad (64GB with Wi-Fi) for $250. That’s an $80 markdown from its original $330 price.

Why you should buy the 2021 Apple iPad

While laptops tend to draw most of the collegial fanfare, tablets are a great alternative to portable PCs. In the case of the 2021 Apple iPad, you’ll have an all-in-one solution for taking notes, collaborating on group projects, and more general tasks like browsing the web and watching HD movies on platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Underneath the hood, this version of the iPad is equipped with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which delivers exceptional performance and swift navigation across your iPadOS screens and menus. The 10.2-inch Retina display with TrueTone is a bright and colorful display that stands out nicely in classrooms, conference rooms, and other spaces where ambient lighting may be on the harsher side. The brilliant touchscreen is joined by a 12MP ultra wide front cam and an 8MP wide rear lens too, allowing you to take high-quality photos and videos in a pinch.

On top of all-day battery life (up to 10 hours on a full charge), you’ll also get up to 256GB of internal storage. That’s plenty of space for docs, spreadsheets, photos, videos, and other files. If you don’t mind the fact that this is an older iPad version (right around four years old now), this could be the mobile notepad you’ve been looking for!

While we’re not sure how long this discount will remain in effect, our experience with back-to-school iPad deals is they tend to go pretty quickly. Save $80 when you purchase the 2021 Apple iPad through Walmart. We also have a big list of other tablet deals we found this week.