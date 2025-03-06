Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): a little can change in three years

Table of Contents Table of Contents Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): specs Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): design Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): display Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): performance Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): software and features Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): cameras Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): battery life and charging Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): price and availability Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): should you upgrade?

After a nearly three-year wait, Apple unveiled its latest entry-level iPad this week, boasting a faster A16 chip and the same great $349 starting price that its predecessor ended up at.

The new iPad wasn’t all sunshine and roses, though. We were surprised not only by how little has changed in Apple’s latest budget tablet but also by the fact that it’s the first device released since late 2023 that lacks support for Apple Intelligence, the suite of AI features the company has been touting lately.

Recommended Videos

It’s clear that Apple feels creating the most affordable tablet possible is more important than adding AI to the mix. Considering the target audience of younger users and educational institutions, it’s probably right. Still, the latest 2025 iPad begs the question of how it compared to the previous iPad (2022) model that’s been on the market since September 2022. Is this an upgrade that was worth waiting for, or are you better off sticking with the current model? Let’s dig in and find out.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): specs

iPad (2025) iPad (2022) Size 248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm (9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches) 248.6 x 179.5 x 7 mm (9.79 x 7.07 x 0.28 inches) Weight 477-481 grams (1.05–1.06 pounds) 477-481 grams (1.05–1.06 pounds) Screen 11 inches

sRGB color 10.9 inches

sRGB color Screen resolution 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 ppi 2360 x 1640 pixels at 264 ppi Brightness 500 nits (SDR) 500 nits (SDR) Operating system iPadOS 18 iPadOS 18 Storage capacity 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 256GB Processor A16 A14 Bionic RAM 6GB 4GB Rear camera 12MP wide f/1.8 camera

with Smart HDR 4 12MP wide f/1.8 camera

with Smart HDR 3 Front camera 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide f/2.4 camera

with Center Stage and Smart HDR 4 12MP Landscape Ultra Wide f/2.4 camera

with Center Stage and Smart HDR 3 Video Up to 4K at 60fps

1080p Slo-Mo at up to 240fps Up to 4K at 60fps

1080p Slo-Mo at up to 240fps Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C, Smart Connector USB-C, Smart Connector Authentication Touch ID Touch ID SIM card eSIM Nano-SIM, eSIM Audio Landscape stereo speakers

Two microphones Landscape stereo speakers

Two microphones Battery life Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on Wi-Fi or watching video Network Wi-Fi 6 / 5G (sub-6GHz) Wi-Fi 6 / 5G (sub-6GHz) Hardware keyboard support Magic Keyboard Folio

Bluetooth Keyboards Magic Keyboard Folio

Bluetooth Keyboards Colors Blue, pink, yellow, silver Blue, pink, yellow, silver Price $349 $349

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): design

The iPad (2022) was the first to receive a makeover into the modern iPad generation, abandoning the screen bezels, front-facing home button, and Lightning port that had become the mainstay of Apple’s tablets. Apple’s entry-level tablet was the last to hold onto that legacy design, with the 2021 9th-generation model still sporting it even after the 2018 iPad Pro, 2020 iPad Air, and 2021 iPad mini have moved to edge-to-edge screens and side buttons.

Nevertheless, it was the moment that the entire iPad family finally adopted a consistent design language and, more importantly, USB-C ports. The iPad (2022) also broke new ground by moving the front-facing camera to the long edge, making it more suitable for use in landscape orientation. The M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro followed suit when their next updates arrived in 2024.

So, it’s probably not surprising that the iPad (2025) doesn’t change that design. After all, why argue with success? However, those similarities are more than superficial. The iPad (2025) is visually identical to its predecessor in nearly every way. We say “nearly,” as there is one subtle difference: this year’s model has eliminated the physical SIM card slot, so now it’s eSIM or nothing.

We’ll have to wait to get our hands on the new iPad to see if there are other minor changes, but the spec sheets show identical height, width, depth, and weight, and Apple hasn’t even changed up the colors. The iPad (2025) is available in the same blue, pink, yellow, and silver shades as the iPad (2022).

Apple has never offered IP ratings for its tablets, nor does it say much about the front glass. The new iPad is no exception, so don’t expect it to withstand water and be sure to put it in a protective case if you plan to take it out. The good news is that you won’t need to wait for new cases to show up; since the dimensions are identical to those of its predecessor, any of the best iPad (2022) cases will also work with the latest model.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): display

The outer design of Apple’s latest iPad (2025) isn’t the only thing that remains unchanged. If you were hoping for a display upgrade, you’ll be disappointed, as the specs are identical. As far as we can tell, it has the same screen.

Technically, Apple now lists it as an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display rather than the 10.9 inches of the iPad (2022). However, don’t be fooled by this as it’s purely a marketing number — Apple is merely rounding up even more than it did for the last model.

The fine print on Apple’s specs page confirms that the screen is still 10.86 inches “when measured diagonally as a rectangle,” adding that the “actual viewable area is less.” This is the same note that appeared on the iPad (2022) specs page.

Of course, it’s still a great screen for everyday use. The display is similar to the one used in the more expensive iPad Air, with the same 2360 x 1640 resolution, 264 pixels per inch (ppi) density, 500 nits max brightness, and True Tone adaptive color support. However, it lacks a fully laminated design and anti-reflective coating, and only supports sRGB rather than a P3 wide color gamut.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): performance

The most significant change in the iPad (2025) is the chip. While we were surprised that Apple didn’t go all the way to an A17 Pro or M-series chip for Apple Intelligence, it’s still given it a healthy bump over its predecessor with a new A16 chip that’s based on the one used in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro.

By comparison, the iPad (2022) used an A14 Bionic chip from the iPhone 12 era. Apple says the new A16 chip makes the new iPad 30 percent faster than the 2022 model and 50 percent faster than the 2021 9th-generation iPad, which featured an A13 Bionic chip.

However, it’s worth noting that while the A14 Bionic in the iPad (2022) was identical to the iPhone version, the iPad (2025) gets an oddly scaled-back chip. Apple has dropped the “Bionic” suffix for this A16, which features one less CPU core and one less GPU core than the original A16 Bionic.

That leaves it with a 5-core CPU and 4-core GPU, one less CPU core than the A14 Bionic used in the iPad (2022). Of course, the individual cores are faster, which makes up the difference. On the upside, it does pack in the same 6GB of RAM as the A16 Bionic, which is a nice boost from the 4GB of the iPad (2022).

The bottom line is that you shouldn’t expect the iPad (2025) to be a powerhouse, but it will be more than adequate for everyday use. The iPad (2022) was no slouch. As we wrote in early 2023, it can handle gaming with aplomb and most people’s video editing needs. The A16 in the iPad (2025) is an upgrade from that, which means that most folks will have a hard time pushing it to its limits. It’s certainly more than powerful enough for surfing the web and watching Netflix.

The iPad (2025) offers another advantage in its more realistic selection of storage options. The iPad (2022) came in two capacities: a 64GB version that was a bit ridiculous even back then, and a 256GB model that was a bigger leap than most folks needed. The iPad (2025) adjusts that starting capacity to 128GB, which makes much more sense, and also adds a 512GB version on the top for those who need a ton of storage (although it’s worth noting that you’ll be in iPad Air pricing territory if you’re considering that model).

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): software and features

The iPad (2025) will ship with iPadOS 18.3 out of the box, while the iPad (2022) can already run that version. While Apple doesn’t make update promises like Android makers do, based on its track record we can expect both of these iPads to make it to at least iPadOS 22 in a few years, although the iPad (2025) should get another two or three years beyond that.

As of today, both iPads are entirely on par for software features. Apple deliberately chose to leave the iPad (2025) out of Apple Intelligence, so unlike recent iPhone models it doesn’t even get a leg up in that area. The entry-level iPad has also never supported advanced features like Apple’s Stage Manager, and we don’t expect that to change with this model.

In other words, put iPadOS 18.3 on an iPad (2022) and you’ll have a hard time telling the difference between that and the new iPad (2025).

Apple also hasn’t made any changes to Apple Pencil support, leaving the landscape as complicated as it’s been for the past few years. The Apple Pencil Pro remains the exclusive domain of the iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro, while the Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the stylus most folks should buy for the iPad (2025). It’s more than adequate for taking notes and basic sketching.

However, since that one lacks pressure sensitivity, budding artists may still want to opt for the Apple Pencil (1st Generation). That’s better for drawing, but you’ll be stuck with an awkward Lightning connector for charging and miss out on magnetic attachment to the side of the iPad.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): cameras

At risk of starting to sound redundant, the iPad (2025) also mirrors most of its predecessor’s camera specs. Apple has never been big on putting cameras on its iPads. Even the new M3 iPad Air and the most expensive M4 iPad Pro have the same rear 12-megapixel camera as the iPad (2025); the iPad Pro adds an adaptive True Tone flash and a LiDAR Scanner, but the camera sensor is the same.

The same holds for the front camera, which also has a 12MP sensor on the long edge with Center Stage support. The iPad (2022) and iPad (2025) both have an f/2.4 aperture, slightly lower than the f/2.0 of the iPad Air, but not far off.

Although the camera hardware is the same, the iPad (2025) gets a minor upgrade by adopting Smart HDR 4 instead of the Smart HDR 3 of the iPad (2022). This likely comes from the newer chip, as Smart HDR 4 was introduced on the iPhone 13 lineup, which featured the A15 chip.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): battery life and charging

The iPad (2022) features a 28.6-watt-hour rechargeable battery, equivalent to around 7,600mAh. We expect the inevitable teardown to find the same cell in the iPad (2025).

Apple claims this should provide up to 10 hours of web surfing and video playback on a single charge. Our testing showed those numbers were reasonably accurate, and should get most folks through two days of mixed use without a problem.

Charging is handled via the USB-C port on the bottom, and Apple still includes a one-meter USB-C charging cable and 20W USB-C power adapter in the box. We’ve seen reports that the iPad (2022) can charge at speeds of up to 30W if you supply your own adapter, and the iPad (2025) will likely be the same. However, the long battery life means that overnight charging shouldn’t be a problem as long as you remember to plug it in every two or three days.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): price and availability

The iPad (2025) was announced on March 4, 2025, and is now available for preorder on the Apple Store in 29 countries and regions. The base model, now with 128GB of storage, starts at the same $349 as its predecessor, while 256GB and 512GB versions can be purchased for $449 and $649, respectively. A Wi-Fi + Cellular version with sub-6GHz 5G support is also available for an additional $150.

The iPad (2022) initially launched at $449 for its base 64GB model, with a 256GB version priced at $599. In May 2024, Apple dropped those prices to $349 and $499 when it launched the M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro and discontinued the legacy 9th-generation iPad.

Apple iPad (2025) vs iPad (2022): should you upgrade?

There’s almost nothing compelling about the iPad (2025) that should compel owners of Apple’s last 2022 model to upgrade. For all intents and purposes, it’s the same iPad, with the only significant change being a newer chip.

While most folks won’t notice any meaningful performance differences between the A14 Bionic and new A16 chip any more than when moving from an iPhone 12 to an iPhone 14 Pro, the iPad (2025) offers one subtle change that might make it worth considering.

If you bought the 64GB iPad only to discover that storage capacity was a bit tight, the iPad (2025) doubles your storage without springing for a considerably more expensive model. It also offers a 512GB option if you really think you need the extra capacity, although as we said earlier you might have a hard time deciding between that and a 128GB or 256GB M3 iPad Air, which straddle the most expensive iPad’s price tag.

Most people with a 256GB iPad (2022) shouldn’t have any reason to upgrade to this latest model. However, if you’re still rocking an old-school iPad with a home button on the front, this could be the year to make a move. The iPad (2025) delivers incredible value; we think it’s the best iPad for most people. The iPad Air may offer more bells and whistles, including Apple Intelligence, but it’s overkill for folks who just want to play a few games, watch videos, surf the web, and even scribble a few notes. For those things, the iPad (2025) is still the sweet spot in the lineup.