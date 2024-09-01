 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is giving away the iPad 9 at its highest Labor Day discount

By
Apple iPad 9th Gen. 2021 on porch with toys.
.

In case you weren’t aware or have forgotten, Labor Day is right around the corner. As a result, Amazon Labor Day deals on products are up, listed as going “up to 40% off” the standard price. One deal we found that hit that 40% target is the Apple iPad 9. Usually $329, you can save $130 and get yours for just $199 if you tap the button below and take advantage of this deal while it lasts. Alternatively, keep reading to see why we like it and why it’s the best iPad on a budget, even before sales are applied.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9

This version of the Apple iPad 9 has WiFi access and 64GB of storage, though there are both WiFi + Cellular and 256GB versions available. With these configurations, you should be able to enjoy watching shows, download games, and read and browse on the table to your heart’s content. In fact, even many of the best tablets of today do not have more than 64GB at their lowest configuration. Furthermore, the Apple iPad 9 has a 10.2 inch 2160 x 1620p retina display, the powerful-enough A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12MP ultrawide front and 8MP Wide back cameras that are capable of shooting 1080p video.

Our Apple iPad 9 review emphasized how it and the other 10.2-inch iPads of that era (2021) were among the best budget tablets at the time, especially for common everyday tasks. That means that if you want a tablet for reading, web browsing, etc. — this was and, let’s face it, likely still is a great choice for you. The fact that Amazon is awarding it the highest level of Labor Day discount only sweetens the pot.

Again, the Apple iPad 9 has Amazon’s highest advertised deal rate for Labor Day, a big 40%. That brings its price down to $199 from the standard $329 price point, saving you $130. To grab yours, all you need to do is tap the button below. Alternatively, shop the best iPad alternatives or other Apple iPad deals to do a bit of comparison shopping. Then, check out our list of the overall best Labor Day deals to get the most out of your long weekend.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best iPads in 2024: the 5 best ones you should buy
The backs of Apple's iPad Air and iPad Pro, with the tablets place on a table.

Apple's iPad is undoubtedly one of the most popular tablets on the market right now. There are several different models to choose from, but no matter which one you go with, you'll be getting one of the best tablets out there. Still, Apple provides an abundance of choice here, and with so many different versions and a mostly regular annual update cycle, it can be tricky to know which one is the best to get.

All of Apple's iPads are pretty great, and they're each designed with a slightly different audience in mind, so it's hard to pick a single one as "the best." That's why we've broken this list down by categories; after all, there's an ideal iPad for nearly every situation. Whether you're looking for the best overall iPad, the best iPad on a budget, something in the middle of the pack, or even the best small iPad, we've got you covered.

Read more
You can buy a single AirTag for just $23 at Amazon today
Person holding an Apple AirTag.

There's a new angle to the competition between Apple and Motorola with the launch of the Moto Tag. Following the arrival of Motorola's Bluetooth trackers, the price of the Apple AirTag was reduced to $23 on Amazon, down by $6 from its original price of $29. The discount may not look like much, but the savings will add up if you're planning to buy multiples of the tracking device. We're not sure how long you'll be able to buy it at 21% off though, so if you're interested, you should complete your purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple AirTag
The Apple AirTag is featured in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers as the top choice if you're using an iPhone. In addition to a seamless one-tap setup with iOS devices, the Apple AirTag uses Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology on the newer iPhone models to lead you to it if you've misplaced the item that it's attached to. If the object is further away, specifically beyond the 30-foot range of Bluetooth connections, the tracking device will use the Find My app to communicate with millions of other Apple devices to help you track its location. If you activate Lost Mode for your Apple AirTag, you will receive a notification when it's detected by any device in the Find My network.

Read more
The 9th Gen iPad with A13 chip is $80 off at Amazon
The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.

If you have always wanted to buy an iPad but haven't been impressed by recent tablet deals, you're going to want to take advantage of this offer from Amazon. From an original price of $329, the 64GB, Wi-Fi model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is down to only $249, for savings of $80. That's an extremely affordable price for this dependable mobile device, which means there will be a lot of shoppers that will be interested in it. If you want to get this iPad at 24% off, you're going to have to proceed with your purchase of it immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th Gen
The ninth-generation Apple iPad was released in 2021, but it's still featured in our roundup of the best iPads as our pick for the best iPad on a budget. The latest model of Apple's entry-level tablets is the 10th-generation Apple iPad, but the 2021 model still offers excellent performance by today's standards, with its A13 Bionic chip, fast Wi-Fi connectivity, and access to iPadOS 17, which is the newest version of the operating system. The design of the Apple iPad 9th Gen may look slightly outdated with its relatively thick bezels, but that's because the tablet comes with the Home button, and it also features the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

Read more