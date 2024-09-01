Amazon is giving away the iPad 9 at its highest Labor Day discount

In case you weren’t aware or have forgotten, Labor Day is right around the corner. As a result, Amazon Labor Day deals on products are up, listed as going “up to 40% off” the standard price. One deal we found that hit that 40% target is the Apple iPad 9. Usually $329, you can save $130 and get yours for just $199 if you tap the button below and take advantage of this deal while it lasts. Alternatively, keep reading to see why we like it and why it’s the best iPad on a budget, even before sales are applied.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9

This version of the Apple iPad 9 has WiFi access and 64GB of storage, though there are both WiFi + Cellular and 256GB versions available. With these configurations, you should be able to enjoy watching shows, download games, and read and browse on the table to your heart’s content. In fact, even many of the best tablets of today do not have more than 64GB at their lowest configuration. Furthermore, the Apple iPad 9 has a 10.2 inch 2160 x 1620p retina display, the powerful-enough A13 Bionic chip, as well as 12MP ultrawide front and 8MP Wide back cameras that are capable of shooting 1080p video.

Our Apple iPad 9 review emphasized how it and the other 10.2-inch iPads of that era (2021) were among the best budget tablets at the time, especially for common everyday tasks. That means that if you want a tablet for reading, web browsing, etc. — this was and, let’s face it, likely still is a great choice for you. The fact that Amazon is awarding it the highest level of Labor Day discount only sweetens the pot.

Again, the Apple iPad 9 has Amazon’s highest advertised deal rate for Labor Day, a big 40%. That brings its price down to $199 from the standard $329 price point, saving you $130. To grab yours, all you need to do is tap the button below. Alternatively, shop the best iPad alternatives or other Apple iPad deals to do a bit of comparison shopping. Then, check out our list of the overall best Labor Day deals to get the most out of your long weekend.