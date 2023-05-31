Don’t miss your chance to get an Apple iPad for $130

If you keep looking at iPad deals and wishing they could be cheaper, we’ve spotted the offer for you. Over at Woot, you can buy the iPad 6th generation with a 9.7-inch screen for just $130. Now, there’s a slight catch to this. Besides being the older 2018 model, this is a refurbished B-grade model which means it’s experienced a moderate level of wear and tear. That can mean a few scratches, dents, and dings, but it’s still in full working order and there’s a 90-day limited warranty with Woot. If you’re fine to have something a little more rugged, this is an excellent deal. You can always add on a case to cover up any marks. Here’s what else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9.7

The Apple iPad 9.7 might not be one of the best iPads any more but it’s still worth checking out, especially this cheaply. It featured as one of the best products of 2018 thanks to its strong set of features. It has a 9.7-inch Retina display with wide color and true tone support. Alongside that is an Apple A10 Fusion processor that was also used within the iPhone 7 range. While it’s not exactly fast any more, thanks to iPadOS being so well optimized and there being thousands of apps to try out, you won’t miss out too much.

There’s also a 8MP iSight camera and 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera for all your photography or video calling needs. Touch ID support saves you needing to enter so many passwords, while there’s Apple Pay support too.

If you can afford it, it makes sense to buy a newer iPad than the iPad 9.7 but that isn’t the point of this deal. If you’re simply looking for something cheap and cheerful, potentially for using in a situation where it might gain a few more dents, this will more than suffice while being very affordable. It’s also a good bet for your child’s first tablet if you’re worried about them damaging it accidentally.

Whatever your intentions for doing so, the Apple iPad 9.7 is currently just $130 when you buy from Woot. A refurbished model, the deal ends when the day does or when stock runs out, so you really haven’t got long to decide. If you simply need a cheap tablet for occasional use and you’re not too fussed about its physical condition, hit the buy button now.

