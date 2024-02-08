 Skip to main content
Hurry! Two popular iPad models are heavily discounted right now

Two of the most popular models of Apple’s iPad — the Apple iPad 10.2 and the Apple iPad 10.9 — gained a following because of their more affordable prices compared to premium models like the Apple iPad Pro. If you’re thinking about buying either of them, you’re in luck because the tablets are on sale from Best Buy. The Wi-Fi, 64GB version of the Apple iPad 10.2 is down to $250 from $330 for $80 in savings, while the same version of the Apple iPad 10.9 is down to $349 from $449 for $100 in savings. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before these offers expire, but we’re pretty sure that they won’t last long because iPad deals involving these devices almost always get sold out quickly. If you’re interested in either bargain, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase right now.

Apple iPad 10.2 – Wi-Fi, 64GB (9th Gen) — $250, was $330

The iPad on a tablet displaying web content.
Adam Doud/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The 9th-generation Apple iPad, which features a 10.2-inch Retina display, is still featured in our list of the best tablets as the best value tablet, despite launching in 2021. That’s because it’s able to handle all the basic tasks that you’d think about doing on a tablet, such as browsing the internet, checking social media, playing simple games, and watching streaming shows, with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip. The tablet also features an 8MP Wide back camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage technology, and a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Apple iPad 10.9 – Wi-Fi, 64GB (10th Gen) — $349, was $449

Someone holding the yellow iPad (2022) in front of trees with orange, yellow leaves.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The 10th-generation Apple iPad offers an all-new design that makes the tablet look sleeker and more modern, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and Apple’s A14 Bionic chip that’s still pretty fast and smooth by today’s standards. The tablet retains its predecessors 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, but upgrades to a 12MP Wide back camera, and replaces the Lightning port with a USB-C port for improved compatibility. With all of these features and specifications, the 10th-generation Apple iPad claims its spot in our list of the best iPads as the best mid-range option.

