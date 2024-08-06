 Skip to main content
The 9th Gen iPad with A13 chip is $80 off at Amazon

If you have always wanted to buy an iPad but haven’t been impressed by recent tablet deals, you’re going to want to take advantage of this offer from Amazon. From an original price of $329, the 64GB, Wi-Fi model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad is down to only $249, for savings of $80. That’s an extremely affordable price for this dependable mobile device, which means there will be a lot of shoppers that will be interested in it. If you want to get this iPad at 24% off, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase of it immediately.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th Gen

The ninth-generation Apple iPad was released in 2021, but it’s still featured in our roundup of the best iPads as our pick for the best iPad on a budget. The latest model of Apple’s entry-level tablets is the 10th-generation Apple iPad, but the 2021 model still offers excellent performance by today’s standards, with its A13 Bionic chip, fast Wi-Fi connectivity, and access to iPadOS 17, which is the newest version of the operating system. The design of the Apple iPad 9th Gen may look slightly outdated with its relatively thick bezels, but that’s because the tablet comes with the Home button, and it also features the Touch ID fingerprint recognition system.

It’s been three years since it launched, but the 10.2-inch Retina display of the ninth-generation Apple iPad still looks gorgeous, with sharp details and vivid colors. The touchscreen makes the tablet a fantastic entertainment device, but it’s also a great productivity tool as it’s compatible with the first-generation Apple Pencil and Apple’s Smart Keyboard.

There’s always high demand for affordable iPad deals, and this one is as cheap as it can get for a brand new device — the 64GB, Wi-Fi model of the ninth-generation Apple iPad for only $249, following Amazon’s $80 discount on its sticker price of $329. We’re not sure how much time is remaining for you to be able to buy the tablet at 24% off, but we expect the stocks that are up for sale to run out quickly. If you want to get the ninth-generation Apple iPad for this special price, you need to complete your transaction for one as soon as possible.

