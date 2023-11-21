 Skip to main content
This iPad is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
The iPad 10.2 on a table.
Digital Trends

If you’re on the hunt for affordable iPad Black Friday deals, your search probably ends with the ninth-generation Apple iPad, as its Wi-Fi, 64GB model if down to its cheapest-ever price of $230 on Amazon. The retailer’s 30% discount for its Black Friday deals gets you savings of $99 on its sticker price of $329, but you’ll have to hurry if you want it because as a previous-generation device, its stocks may already be running low. If you’re interested in this budget tablet, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th Gen

Despite a 2021 release date, which makes it relatively old by today’s tech standards, the ninth-generation Apple iPad remains in our list of the best iPads as the top choice if you’re on a budget. While its A13 Bionic chip is outdated, as it’s the same processor of Apple’s iPhone 11 series that was launched in 2019, it’s still pretty fast and capable for the average user, especially since the tablet can be upgraded to iPadOS 17. You’ll have access to the features and improvements in the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets, including new lock screen customizations, the addition of the Health app, and updates to Messages and Facetime, among many others.

The ninth-generation Apple iPad is also known as the iPad 10.2, as it’s the last model that features a 10.2-inch Retina display. The touchscreen is bright and colorful, perfect for using apps, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows. For a productivity boost, you can use the tablet with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, which are sold separately.

There are all kinds of Black Friday tablet deals that are available, but if you want to get an iPad for cheap, there’s probably no better offer out there than this one for the ninth-generation Apple iPad. Instead of $329, you’ll only have to pay $230 for the device’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model, which is its lowest-ever price on Amazon. You don’t have time to waste thinking about this bargain though, because there’s surely a lot of shoppers who will be interested in getting an iPad for such an affordable price. If you want the ninth-generation Apple iPad at $99 off, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase right now.

Apple’s latest iPad just crashed to its cheapest-ever price
iPad 2022 first setup.

If you've been looking forward to iPad Black Friday deals, here's the first offer you should check out. The Wi-Fi, 64GB model of the 10th-generation Apple iPad, the latest version of this line of tablets, is down to its cheapest-ever price of $349 from Amazon. The $100 discount on the device's original price of $449 probably won't last long though, as there's always high demand for Apple devices, so if you don't want to miss out on this bargain, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 10th-generation Apple iPad
The 10th-generation Apple iPad is the newest release of Apple's entry-level tablets, and while its specifications aren't as powerful as the iPad Air or iPad Pro, the device is listed in our roundup of the best iPads because it's a relatively affordable tablet that offers amazing bang for your buck. It's equipped with Apple's A14 chip, which is the same processor that's found in the iPhone 12 so it looks outdated, but the tablet is still pretty fast and smooth by today's standards, especially if you'll only be using it for simple tasks such as browsing the internet, checking social media, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows.

Both models of the Apple Pencil are discounted for Black Friday
Apple Pencil

If you own one of Apple’s best iPads and want to use it to its full potential, you need an Apple Pencil. Right now a new Apple Pencil is a great way to save, as Amazon has started to unleash some of its Black Friday deals. Among them are both the original Apple Pencil and the Apple Pencil 2, each of which are seeing pretty significant discounts. As popular Apple products, they don’t often see price drops all that substantial. You’ll get free shipping with a purchase of either of these Apple Pencils from Amazon, but act quickly, as there’s no telling when a Black Friday deal might end or run out of inventory.
Apple Pencil (1st Gen) — $79, was $99

Whether you use an older iPad model or a more recent release, the original Apple Pencil should get the job done. It’s been around for awhile now, but it’s tech and specs can generally keep up with the demands of a current model iPad. The original Apple Pencil offers pixel-perfect precision, tilt and pressure sensitivity, and imperceptible lag. It easily tackles tasks like painting, sketching, doodling, and taking notes. It makes creating digital art feel much more like working with paper or a canvas, and can more generally be an upgrade over your finger when it comes to using it as an iPad stylus.

Fitbit Versa 4, Sense 2, Charge 6 prices slashed for Black Friday
The Fitbit Sense 2 in moss.

Have you been waiting for Fitbit Black Friday deals before you grab a smartwatch? If you've always wanted to purchase one of the brand's fitness trackers or smartwatches but only if you can get a discount, don't miss this opportunity from Best Buy. For its Black Friday deals, the retailer has slashed the prices of the Fitbit Charge 6 to $100 from $160 for savings of $60, the Fitbit Versa 4 to $150 from $200 for savings of $50, and the Fitbit Sense 2 to $200 from $250 for savings of $50. There's no telling when these offers will end though -- they may not even make it to the shopping holiday itself due to popularity of Fitbit's wearable devices -- so if one of them fits your needs and budget, proceed with the transaction immediately.
Fitbit Charge 6 -- $100, was $160

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a fitness tracker that steps into the smartwatch territory with its inclusion of Google features such as YouTube Music, Google Maps, and Google Wallet. However, it retains the health monitoring capabilities that Fitbit devices have been known for, including recording data from more than 40 exercises, and tracking metrics such as calories burned, sleeping habits, and heart rate. The Fitbit Charge also comes with built-in GPS so you can see your pace and distance during your outdoor runs without the need of a paired smartphone.

