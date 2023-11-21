This iPad is at its lowest-ever price for Black Friday

If you’re on the hunt for affordable iPad Black Friday deals, your search probably ends with the ninth-generation Apple iPad, as its Wi-Fi, 64GB model if down to its cheapest-ever price of $230 on Amazon. The retailer’s 30% discount for its Black Friday deals gets you savings of $99 on its sticker price of $329, but you’ll have to hurry if you want it because as a previous-generation device, its stocks may already be running low. If you’re interested in this budget tablet, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad 9th Gen

Despite a 2021 release date, which makes it relatively old by today’s tech standards, the ninth-generation Apple iPad remains in our list of the best iPads as the top choice if you’re on a budget. While its A13 Bionic chip is outdated, as it’s the same processor of Apple’s iPhone 11 series that was launched in 2019, it’s still pretty fast and capable for the average user, especially since the tablet can be upgraded to iPadOS 17. You’ll have access to the features and improvements in the latest version of Apple’s operating system for its tablets, including new lock screen customizations, the addition of the Health app, and updates to Messages and Facetime, among many others.

The ninth-generation Apple iPad is also known as the iPad 10.2, as it’s the last model that features a 10.2-inch Retina display. The touchscreen is bright and colorful, perfect for using apps, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows. For a productivity boost, you can use the tablet with the first-generation Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, which are sold separately.

There are all kinds of Black Friday tablet deals that are available, but if you want to get an iPad for cheap, there’s probably no better offer out there than this one for the ninth-generation Apple iPad. Instead of $329, you’ll only have to pay $230 for the device’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model, which is its lowest-ever price on Amazon. You don’t have time to waste thinking about this bargain though, because there’s surely a lot of shoppers who will be interested in getting an iPad for such an affordable price. If you want the ninth-generation Apple iPad at $99 off, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase right now.

