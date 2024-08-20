 Skip to main content
The 9th Gen iPad is under $200 for a limited time

The Apple iPad has long been a staple of the tablet world, giving users numerous ways to engage with popular apps, games, organization tools, and personal media. From one retailer to the next, we see iPad deals on a near-daily basis, so you know that whenever we flag one for a dedicated deals post, it’s got to be good! That being said, allow us to draw your attention to this terrific Amazon promo: 

For a limited time, you’ll be able to order the 9th Gen iPad with Apple’s A13 Bionic chip for $199. At full price, this model usually sells for $330. While it’s a bit older than the latest and greatest iPad models, the ninth iteration of the 10.2-inch iPad is a lightweight and portable force to be reckoned with. 

Why you should buy the 9th Gen iPad

Apple’s A13 Bionic chip is built for power and performance, giving the 9th Gen iPad plentiful stamina for when you need it most. Whether you plan on watching some HD movies and shows, browsing the web, editing photos, or rocking out with GarageBand, the A13 is fine-tuned to deliver brilliant visuals and exceptional screen-to-screen performance across iPadOS. This version of the 9th Gen iPad also comes with 64GB of internal storage — though you can spend a little more to bump up to the 256GB model. 

The 10.2-inch Retina display gets nice and bright, while also bringing rich colors and deep contrast to the table. We’re also big fans of the True Tone feature, which automatically adjusts the screen to match the color temp of the room you’re in. The camera system is nothing to shake a stick at either, with the 12MP Ultra Wide front lens offering Apple’s Center Stage tool for video calls.

The 9th Gen iPad should last up to 10 hours on a full charge and uses the Lightning connector for recharging. Other noteworthy features include Touch ID and Apple Pencil (1st Gen) compatibility. It’s hard to say just how long this sale is going to last, so take advantage of the offer while you still can. Order the 9th Gen iPad with Apple’s A13 chip on Amazon for $199, and be sure to see what other Apple deals we found today. We also have a more general list of tablet deals for you to peruse.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
