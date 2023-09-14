 Skip to main content
Great for reading and browsing: Apple iPad is 15% off at Amazon

Jennifer Allen
By
The iPad 10.2 on a table.
Digital Trends

Amazon often has some of the best iPad deals around and right now, its main highlight is a good discount on the Apple iPad (9th generation). While the tablet isn’t the latest model anymore, it’s still a great option for general browsing, light gaming, or anything else you might want an iPad for. Normally priced at $329, it’s down to $279 with that $50 discount making a big difference. A pretty neat discount, we’re here to take a quick look at what it offers so you know if this is one of the tablet deals for you.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad (9th generation)

The Apple iPad (9th generation) is one generation behind the latest iPad but thanks to Apple’s continuing support of older tech, you’ll still get all the benefits of the latest iPadOS. Here, you get a 10.2-inch Retina display which looks great. It offers incredible detail and vivid colors. There’s also True Tone support which adjusts the display to the color temperature of the room you’re in so you get a comfortable viewing experience no matter what.

For performance, there’s Apple’s A13 Bionic chip which reminds you why this is one of the best iPads on a budget. Performance is pretty speedy even when playing the latest games while there’s 64GB of storage for all your files and apps. For occasional photo taking or video calls, there’s a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage support. The latter means you always remain the center of attention in calls, even if you’re moving around a lot. On the back is an 8MP wide back camera for taking occasional photos or scanning documents. It also records 1080p HD video footage.

If you want to use the Apple iPad (9th generation) more productively, you can do so thanks to support for the Smart Keyboard and the Apple Pencil (1st generation). After all, flexibility is always key to anyone seeking out one of the best tablets. Don’t forget about touch ID support for added ease too.

Fairly versatile and still pretty powerful in this price range, the Apple iPad (9th generation) is normally priced at $329. Today, you can buy it from Amazon for $279 so you save $50 off the regular price. Check it out now if it sounds right for you.

